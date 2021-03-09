VP Racing Fuels Goes Full Throttle to Drive Traffic

SAN ANTONIO — VP Racing Fuels Inc. is partnering with street racers Farmtruck and AZN, stars of the Discovery Channel show "Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and Azn," to co-promote their brands and merchandise both online and at VP branded gas stations across the nation.

"Farmtruck and AZN are great guys and have a tremendous following," said Karen Madden, vice president of branded retail sales at VP. "They generate a crowd wherever they go, and this partnership will drive people to our sites, social media, and to over 300 VP convenience stores for apparel, their Full Throttle Beef Jerky, and VP performance products."

A new co-branded VP T-shirt that also features the duo's race-equipped, 1970 Chevy long bed truck and its rusty paint, camper shell, dents and "ZZZZZ" license plate is part of the promotion.

"VP Fuels has graced our shop for years," Farmtruck said. "They're the best in the business at fueling things, and we're just following in their footsteps with our Full Throttle Beef Jerky."

"My ride, 'The Dung Beetle' is a 1966 VW Beetle that looks like it's been heavily neglected on the outside, but underneath the hood is a 400+ horsepower turbocharged Subaru engine," added AZN. "We can't wait to pull into a VP station and see the FnA Branding on top of their gas pumps; it's such an honor."

Headquartered in San Antonio, VP Racing Fuels is known for fueling champions in virtually every from of motorsport on land, sea and air since 1975. The company operates internationally with businesses including race fuels and lubricants, consumer small engine fuels and automotive additives, and licensed retail fuel stations. VP is the Official Racing Fuel for more than 60 sponsored racing series and sanctioning bodies.