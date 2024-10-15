VP Racing Opens First Station in Maryland

The new station will offer premium fuel options and feature VP Racing's full range of automotive products, including motor oils, additives and performance chemicals. The station is designed with convenience in mind, offering a modern, user-friendly experience that includes a convenience store, made-to-order food options, and a clean, welcoming environment.

With this and its eight previously opened VP stations in Pennsylvania, Shipley Energy sees this partnership as a natural extension of its service offerings.

[Related content: VP Racing Signs New Licensing Agreements]

"We are excited to continue partnering with VP Racing Fuels, bringing on additional locations in the Northeast Region," said Joshua Rode, general manager at Shipley Fuels Marketing. "We share a commitment to quality and performance, and we're excited to bring VP Racing to our customers in Maryland."

The opening of the location is part of VP Racing Fuels' broader strategy to expand its retail presence across the United States. The company plans to continue licensing established energy providers like Shipley Fuels Marketing to bring its retail branding program to new markets.

"The decision to brand the location with VP Racing was easy," said dealer Furrukh Jamil Malik. "My goal was to introduce something new and unique that isn't currently available in the state of Maryland. After careful consideration, I chose the VP Racing brand due to its reputation as a high-performance fuel that remains competitively priced."

VP Racing is headquartered in San Antonio. It is the Official Racing Fuel of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, MotoAmerica, World Racing Group, World of Outlaws, Fanatec GT World Challenge America, AMA Supercross, American Flat Track, SCORE, USAC, NMCA/NMRA and more than 60 sponsored series and sanctioning bodies. It is also the official performance coolant of IMSA, American Flat Track and ATVMX.

Additionally, VP Racing sells a full line of consumer products, including ethanol-free VP outdoor equipment fuels formulated for two- and four-cycle outdoor power equipment, lubricants, VP Madditive automotive performance additives, Stay Frosty performance coolants, car appearance products, and accessories through national home improvement, automotive parts and online retailers.