VP Racing's Latest Pact Supports Regional Expansion

"R&R Takhar is excited to partner with VP Racing Fuels as we embark on our path of expansion and opportunity in the Northeast and further south," said owner Randy Takhar. "VP Racing is a great fit to add to our brand offerings and allows for R&R Takhar to expand into new previously untapped opportunities."

Partnered companies operating in R&R Takhar's system are Midwest Service Station Maintenance, R&R Takhar Transport and Eagle Stores.

"We are thrilled to partner with R&R Takhar Oil Co., a relationship that will allow for further expansion of VP Racing's Branded Retail program in the Ohio market and surrounding states," said Nick Benis, Northeast regional sales manager – branded retail for VP Racing. "The owners of R&R Takhar Oil, Randy and Paul Takhar, are looking forward to opening VP gas stations, oil change centers, carwashes, and marinas. Together, we are set to achieve great success in 2024 and beyond."

VP Racing's Branded Retail program is one of the fastest-growing retail programs in North America, with more than 400 locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

The company recently added to its footprint through two licensing pacts, signed in February. The performance fuel products provider inked a licensing agreement with Wilcox + Flegel Oil Co., a premier fuel distributor throughout the Pacific Northwest. The deal enhances VP Racing Fuels' presence in the Northwest.

A second licensing agreement with Ramos Oil Co. expanded VP Racing Fuels' presence in the Southwest and West.

VP Racing is headquartered in San Antonio. It is the Official Racing Fuel of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, MotoAmerica, World Racing Group, World of Outlaws, Fanatec GT World Challenge America, AMA Supercross, American Flat Track, SCORE, USAC, NMCA/NMRA and more than 60 sponsored series and sanctioning bodies. It is also the official performance coolant of IMSA, American Flat Track and ATVMX.

Additionally, VP Racing sells a full line of consumer products, including ethanol-free VP outdoor equipment fuels formulated for two- and four-cycle outdoor power equipment, lubricants, VP Madditive automotive performance additives, Stay Frosty performance coolants, car appearance products, and accessories through national home improvement, automotive parts and online retailers.