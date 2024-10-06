 Skip to main content

Vroom Delivery Pay360 dashboard
Digital commerce platform Vroom Delivery, in partnership with Finix, introduces Pay360, the latest feature of Vroom's Commerce360 initiative. An online payment solution specifically tailored for the convenience store industry, according to the company, Pay360 provides rates nearly 25% below typical online payment solutions, as well as secure online sales of age restricted items. The platform also includes a faster turnaround time for refunds, helping c-stores to more easily adjust orders due to out of stocks and reducing customer service overhead by improving the shopping experience.

Vroom Delivery Pay360

Vroom Delivery Pay360 dashboard

