Vroom Delivery & Uber Partner to Improve C-store Options

MIAMI, Fla. — Vroom Delivery and Uber will expand and improve convenience store delivery options for consumers after signing a new collaboration agreement.

Stores using Vroom's back office, inventory and loyalty products will be able to leverage enhanced integrations to Uber Eats to power orders from the Uber Eats app. New integration with Uber Direct, Uber's white-label delivery fulfillment service, will also power orders from merchant-owned channels.

Vroom Delivery currently works with regional and national chains representing more than 3,000 stores across nearly 40 states. The new partnership with Uber Direct allows those retailers to deliver age-restricted items across much of the United States, while also enabling many stores to list every product that is available in-store or for on-demand delivery with no manual maintenance.

According to Vroom, the partnership can also benefit stores on the Uber Eats app, which can now use Vroom Delivery's menu management services to create online menus with thousands of products and automated inventories. This could lead to larger average basket sizes and fewer out-of-stock items listed online, according to the company.

Stores using both the Vroom Delivery's ordering solution and the Uber Eats Marketplace can have orders from both channels automatically rung-up and routed to a single tablet with thermal receipt printer capabilities.

"We are so thrilled to be partnering with Uber to help convenience retailers grow their online sales," said John Nelson, CEO of Vroom Delivery. "Our unique integrations and automation in the industry combined with Uber's network of independent drivers and the Uber Eats Marketplace will both lower costs, improve efficiency and increase the range of items consumers can get delivered. We can't wait to see the results."

Vroom reported that several of its mutual customers with Uber have already signed up for the new partnership, with both companies expecting more chains to come on board in the coming months. Additionally, Uber will be offering marketing incentives to convenience retailers on the Vroom platform that utilize Uber Direct.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Miami, Vroom Delivery is a full-stack e-commerce solution which provides proprietary e-commerce software to the convenience retail industry. The company's solutions can integrate with most major back office systems including PDI, ADDS and KRS (formerly CMI).