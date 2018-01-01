Vulcan ABC7-P Combi Oven

Vulcan introduces a new combi oven that features high-performance, intuitive, simple operation. The Vulcan ABC7-P Combi, the newest addition to Vulcan’s ABC line of combi ovens, is built to deliver precision cooking and ease-of-use to take advantage of the speed, versatility and product quality combi cooking offers, according to the company. Vulcan’s exclusive ABC algorithm on the ABC7-P Combi auto-sets the optimal humidity based on temperature. Additional features include: an integrated cooking probe for precision cooking of beef, chicken, fish and pork; a multi-speed air circulation fan; a pre-programmed humidity setting; and grab-and-go cutaway racks that provide safer access to pans.