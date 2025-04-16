Lipton Hard Iced Tea drinkers can now enjoy Lipton Hard Iced Tea Citrus Green Tea in convenient 12-packs for easy sharing or stocking up. Citrus Green Tea has been a hit for Lipton Hard Iced Tea since its debut as adventurous consumers are always looking for bold, refreshing flavors, according to the brand. Noncarbonated and with a 5% ABV, Lipton Hard Iced Tea Citrus Green Tea is made with real brewed Lipton Green Tea, natural flavors and a triple-filtered, premium malt base. The beverage combines the crisp and vibrant flavors of green tea with a zesty citrus twist.