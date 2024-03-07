Wawa to Add Nearly 1,500 Associates in Spring Hiring Initiative

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is kicking off the official start of its hiring efforts for the summer season.

The convenience store operator set the goal of hiring nearly 1,500 new associates for various roles across 60-plus Wawa stores, stretching from the Jersey Shore to the beaches of Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

[Read more: Wawa Kicks Off Community Hunger Initiative]

The hiring campaign kicked off March 4 and will continue through the summer season.

Wawa's annual employment effort is focused primarily on filling seasonal jobs needed to support summer store operations and bolster the retailer's rapidly growing family of diverse, committed and energetic associates, the company said. Benefits include a free Shorti every shift plus an associate food menu with discounted food items available for purchase.

Stores' 24/7 operations give Wawa the flexibility to offer schedules that match candidates' availability, providing the chance to work hard while enjoying time at the shore, Wawa added.