Wawa to Add Nearly 1,500 Associates in Spring Hiring Initiative

More than 60 locations are adding full- and part-time seasonal roles.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
Wawa storefront

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is kicking off the official start of its hiring efforts for the summer season.

The convenience store operator set the goal of hiring nearly 1,500 new associates for various roles across 60-plus Wawa stores, stretching from the Jersey Shore to the beaches of Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

[Read more: Wawa Kicks Off Community Hunger Initiative]

The hiring campaign kicked off March 4 and will continue through the summer season.

Wawa's annual employment effort is focused primarily on filling seasonal jobs needed to support summer store operations and bolster the retailer's rapidly growing family of diverse, committed and energetic associates, the company said. Benefits include a free Shorti every shift plus an associate food menu with discounted food items available for purchase. 

Stores' 24/7 operations give Wawa the flexibility to offer schedules that match candidates' availability, providing the chance to work hard while enjoying time at the shore, Wawa added.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"It's never too early to start planning for summer and that includes lining up seasonal work while spending time at the beach or shore," said Maria Kalogredis, chief people officer at Wawa. "We have many associates that start with us during the summer and enjoy their experience so much that they stay with us and go on to soar to new heights in their careers."

Wawa associates enjoy competitive compensation, recognition programs, and seasonal fun days and events. In addition to higher wages, after meeting eligibility requirements, all full- and part-time associates receive a comprehensive package of financial and personal benefits, including health and wellness benefits, tuition reimbursement and a 401(k) with matching.

[Read more: Wawa Opens Door for Neurodiverse Employment at Former Philadelphia Store]

The company also shares ownership with staff members through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). Wawa is currently almost 39% owned by associates through the ESOP, with the program ranked as one of the top 10 largest ESOPs in the country.

Individuals interested in career opportunities at Wawa are encouraged to apply online.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates approximately 1,000 convenience stores throughout the Northeast and Florida. The retailer currently has plans to double its footprint within the next decade.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds