Wawa to Add Nearly 1,500 Associates in Spring Hiring Initiative
"It's never too early to start planning for summer and that includes lining up seasonal work while spending time at the beach or shore," said Maria Kalogredis, chief people officer at Wawa. "We have many associates that start with us during the summer and enjoy their experience so much that they stay with us and go on to soar to new heights in their careers."
Wawa associates enjoy competitive compensation, recognition programs, and seasonal fun days and events. In addition to higher wages, after meeting eligibility requirements, all full- and part-time associates receive a comprehensive package of financial and personal benefits, including health and wellness benefits, tuition reimbursement and a 401(k) with matching.
The company also shares ownership with staff members through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). Wawa is currently almost 39% owned by associates through the ESOP, with the program ranked as one of the top 10 largest ESOPs in the country.
Individuals interested in career opportunities at Wawa are encouraged to apply online.
Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates approximately 1,000 convenience stores throughout the Northeast and Florida. The retailer currently has plans to double its footprint within the next decade.