Wawa Announces New Hours at N.J. Stores for High-Risk Groups

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is enhancing its operations in the wake of the COVID-19 virus by designating hours for at-risk shoppers at some of its convenience stores.

In a bid to boost social distancing, the convenience retailer set aside 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at its New Jersey c-stores to accommodate those high-risk individuals. The move supports New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's recommendations to increase social distancing in the state.

According to the retailer, moving forward, all New Jersey Wawa stores will have:

Announcements about and enforcement of the designated hours for the high-risk group shopping timeframe;

Door signage with details on mask requirements and new hours for high-risk groups; and

In-store audio messaging sharing announcements on mask requirements and new hours for high-risk groups.

For more details and updates on Wawa's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

Based in Pennsylvania, Wawa operates more than more than 870 c-stores, with 600-plus offering fuel, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.