Wawa Begins Hiring Push for Northeast Florida C-stores

WAWA, Pa. — As Wawa Inc. nears the opening of its first Northeast Florida convenience stores, the Pennsylvania-based chain will host two job fairs to fill 200 positions.

Both events will take place at the Homewood Suites by Hilton located at 1034 Midtown Pkwy. in Jacksonville, Fla. The first will be held on Friday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the second will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, reported Jacksonville Business Journal.

Wawa is looking for customer service supervisors, night supervisors and customer service associates.

Applicants applying for jobs in the customer service association position can expect salaries up to $13.50 per hour, with supervisor positions available for salaries up to $16 per hour, the news outlet reported.

Employee benefits include:

Employee Stock Ownership Plan;

Wawa Inc. 401(k) Plan;

Medical, dental and vision plans;

Basic life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance;

40-hour work weeks;

Flexible Spending Accounts, including health care and dependent care;

Wellness reimbursement, programs and screenings;

Paid personal time off; and

An Educational Assistance Plan.

"We are thrilled to start writing the next chapter of Wawa's expansion story here in Northeast Florida and the most exciting part of that story begins when we start to add new associates to our rapidly growing Wawa family," said Stephanie Mooningham, Wawa area manager. "Our team is looking forward to being able to provide more than 200 new job opportunities to enthusiastic associates in Northeast Florida throughout 2017, and continuing to see that number increase as we grow our stores and open more locations in our communities for years to come."

Wawa operates more than 760 convenience stores, 550 offering gasoline, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.