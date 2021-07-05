Wawa Brings Back 'Free Coffee Tuesday' Promotion

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. will once again give Wawa Rewards members an extra reward in May through its returning "Free Coffee Tuesday" campaign.

From May 4 through May 25, members can receive one free, any-size, self-serve coffee each Tuesday.

This year, in addition to choosing from any existing hot coffee, members can redeem their rewards on the newest Boosted Blend hot coffee, which has 22 percent more caffeine, or a Fresh Brewed Iced Coffee, available through the touchscreen ordering system.

"Due to an overwhelming positive response from the 2020 Free Coffee Tuesday campaign, Wawa is excited to bring it back for the entire month of May 2021 and enhance it with boosted blend and iced coffee," said Mike Sherlock, chief product marketing officer. "It's our way of showing our continued commitment to listening to our customers who expressed their appreciation for the weekly reward and request to bring it back!"

Each Tuesday in May, Wawa Rewards members will receive a coupon in their account that they can redeem in any store in Wawa's operating area during the promotional window.

To enroll in Wawa Rewards, consumers can sign up at WawaRewards.com or download the Wawa mobile app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and register to create a new account.

Members earn Wawa Rewards for every $50 spent on eligible purchases at Wawa stores using the Wawa app, Wawa Rewards key card or a registered Wawa gift card.

Based in Pennsylvania, Wawa operates 920 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.