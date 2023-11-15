Wawa Brings Back Free Coffee Tuesdays for Loyalty Members

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is bringing back its Free Coffee Tuesdays campaign for the remainder of 2023.

Members of the Wawa Rewards loyalty program can receive a bonus reward for one free, any-size, self-serve hot coffee or handcrafted iced coffee that can be redeemed every Tuesday for the rest of the year.

The convenience store chain's holiday blend hot coffee is also back and is available as an option for customers' free coffee selection.

Wawa Rewards members will receive a bonus reward in their account with distribution on Nov. 14, 21 and 28, and Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26. They can redeem the bonus reward on those dates at any store in Wawa's operating area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C., during the promotional window.

Wawa first introduced the Free Coffee Tuesdays campaign in 2020.

"We're excited to continue the tradition of brightening days with Free Coffee Tuesdays," said Jim Morey, chief marketing officer at Wawa. "We anticipate the new Rewards Program providing even more joy this year with members now earning points for even more of their Wawa favorites!"

Customers can enroll in the Wawa Rewards program by downloading the Wawa app and clicking Register Now to create an account, or by going to WawaRewards.com and signing up to create a Wawa Rewards account. Then, they can scan the Wawa App, Wawa Rewards Key Card or registered Wawa Rewards gift card with every purchase.

The retailer recently relaunched the program to give members more choices and greater flexibility, Wawa stated.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates approximately 1,000 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida. The retailer currently has plans to double its footprint within the next decade.

Wawa is No. 7 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.