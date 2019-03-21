Wawa to Celebrate Maryland Day With In-Store Fanfare, Themed Foods & More

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. will celebrate Maryland Day on March 25 with multiple in-store celebrations and fanfare.

The commemoration will include special Maryland-themed foods and products; limited-edition Wawa Maryland Day merchandise for sale; and the announcement of a community partnership with Maryland Special Olympics to support the Unified Sports programs in their champion schools.

All Wawa convenience stores in Maryland will feature:

Free samples of Wawa's favorite foods and beverages throughout the day.

Limited-edition Maryland-themed Tervis mugs available for purchase.

Maryland Day vanilla-iced doughnuts with red, yellow and black sprinkles.

Free Maryland Day stickers featured on various Wawa products, including hoagie wrapping, doughnut boxes, beverages and to give out throughout the day.

In-store decorations, signage and "I Love MD" Maryland-themed props.

In-store photo stations featuring Maryland Day props and decorations for customers to create memories that are perfect for sharing on social media.

"Wawa has been serving customers across Maryland for nearly 50 years, and as we approach that historic milestone in the state, we are thrilled to celebrate Maryland Day with all those who have made the past five decades so special," said Chris Gheysens, Wawa president and CEO. "We are honored to be a part of so many wonderful communities, serve so many tremendous customers and work with so many dedicated associates throughout Maryland. We are proud of our Maryland heritage and can't wait to continue to fulfill customers' lives every day across the state!"

In the spirit of celebrating and honoring the Maryland community and continuing is commitment to the Special Olympics Maryland Unified Sports program, The Wawa foundation is issuing a statewide grant of $25,000. Four c-stores in Halethorpe, Frederick, Salisbury and White Plains, Md., will feature events marking Wawa's continued support of Special Olympics Maryland, honoring the teams from the Unified Sports programs from some of the most acclaimed Champion Unified Sports schools.

"Wawa's annual support and commitment to our vision of a world where opportunity is not limited by disability speaks to the quality of the organization," Special Olympics Maryland President and CEO Jim Schmutz said. "Special Olympics Maryland is committed to reaching 20,000 athletes by 2025, and funding for important programs like Unified Champion Schools is critical. We greatly value this partnership and we are excited to work together in achieving our goals."

Featured stores hosting events and honoring schools include:

3716 Washington Blvd., Halethorpe (Store #8504) featuring Old Mill High School

4210 Crain Highway, White Plains (Store #568) featuring McDonough High School

2740 North Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury (Store #561) featuring Mardela High School

5833 Ballenger Creek Parkway, Frederick (Store #554) featuring Tuscarora High School

"All of us at Wawa are proud to support the inspiring athletes of the Special Olympics and honor the heroes who have and will continue to change the game," said Adam Schall, senior director of operations and Wawa Foundation board member. "We are thrilled to provide an additional financial grant to support the Special Olympics Maryland Unified Sports initiative, something we are passionate about."

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 840 convenience stores, including 600-plus with gas, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.