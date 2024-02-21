Wawa Celebrates 60 Years With 70-Plus New Stores

WAWA, Pa. — Over the course of the next year, its 60th in business, Wawa Inc. plans to open more than 70 new convenience stores. This includes expanding its footprint into Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina for the first time.

The company also plans to make significant long-term investments in the new communities it will be serving. On average, each new Wawa store generates approximately 35 new local long-term jobs while supporting local causes and nonprofits, according to the company.

"Since our first store opened its doors 60 years ago, it's been an honor serving our communities with trusted quality products and convenience to most importantly offering comfort and camaraderie to local friends and neighbors," said Chris Gheysens, president, CEO and lead goose at Wawa. "We pride ourselves on brightening days and as we continue to grow, we promise to continue fulfilling lives at every new store and look forward to serving the community for many more years to come!"

New locations will invite locals to celebrate their grand openings alongside the store team, who will be giving away free "Wawa 60th Anniversary in Your Era," t-shirts for the first 100 customers, along with free any-size hot coffee throughout the day. Local first responders will also be recognized during Wawa’s traditional Hoagies for Heroes hoagie-building competition, with the winning team receiving a large trophy and $1,000 donated to their charity of choice.

Wawa's current store designs include approximately 5,000 square feet of floor space, with 12 multiple product dispensers on average at their fuel courts. Each store will be equipped with a built-to-order, fresh food kitchen that can prepare meals such as hoagies, pizza or burgers. Additional amenities will include prepared or self-serve coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches and a large variety of packaged goods, including basic groceries.

With the ambitious expansion plans come new job and career opportunities for those living in the area. The company is actively recruiting new frontline staff members and offers benefits, such as an employee stock ownership plan, career advancement opportunities, a supportive team culture and educational assistance.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates approximately 1,000 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida. The retailer currently has plans to double its footprint within the next decade.