Wawa Unveils Plans for North Carolina C-store Network

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. shared new details on its expansion into eastern North Carolina during its double-header Community Partnership Events held in Wilson, N.C., on Oct. 25.

The convenience store chain's initial phase of expansion into the Tar Heel State includes plans to open approximately 80 stores across the eastern region of North Carolina over the next decade, with the first eight stores opening in 2024, followed by 15 stores in 2025 and 10 stores in 2026.

[Read more: Wawa Submits Permits for Tennessee Expansion]

"We were thrilled to share our 'flight plan' for North Carolina and reveal, for the very first time, our exciting expansion plans [and] renderings," said Kim Dowgielewicz, director of store operations for Wawa. "As we get closer to our grand openings in 2024, we will be sharing even more details on our growth in North Carolina all while connecting with more customers, communities, partners and nonprofit organizations."

Though grand opening dates have not yet been determined, the following eight North Carolina locations will have a Wawa welcoming customers next year:

N. Croatan Highway and W. Fourth St., Kill Devil Hills

Halstead Blvd. and Route 17, Elizabeth City

Raleigh Road Parkway and Hayes Place, Wilson

Ward Road and Nash St., Wilson

Benvenue Road and Jeffreys Road, Rocky Mount

Wayne Memorial Drive and Hospital Road, Goldsboro

Stantonsburg Road and Moye Blvd., Greenville

U.S. Highway 70 and N.C. Highway 581, Goldsboro

The company has already broken ground on the Kill Devil Hills store, with more than 30 additional sites currently under contract and going through local approval processes.

The Community Partnership events at the Greenville Convention Center and Casita Brewing Co. officially introduced Wawa to the community and allowed company leaders to connect with local officials, partners and neighbors. Attendees also received a glimpse of new store design renderings, which align with Wawa’s previously announced concepts for the Midwest.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 1,000 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida. The retailer currently has plans to double its footprint within the next decade.

[Read more: Wawa Breaks Ground in Alabama]





Wawa is No. 7 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.