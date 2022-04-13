Wawa Day Back in Full Swing for 2022

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. expects to give away more than 2 million free cups of coffee to customers at its more than 960 convenience stores on April 14 when its Wawa Day tradition returns in full force. In honor of its 58th anniversary in retail this year, Wawa is offering customers chainwide a free hot coffee of any size all day on Wawa Day.

Along with the free coffee giveaway, this year's event will also feature several special events and celebrations designed to pay tribute to Wawa's history and culture.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring back our traditional Wawa Day festivities to honor the millions of customers who have been such an integral part of our growth through the years," said Chris Gheysens, president and CEO.

"As we mark our 58th anniversary, we look forward to brightening the days of our customers, associates and communities with free coffee, special recognitions and vital resources, continuing our longstanding tradition of providing necessary support to our communities and national partners during times of need," he continued. "Being there for our customers, associates and communities when they need us most remains one of our core commitments, and one that we always seek to strengthen through new partnerships and possibilities. Happy Wawa Day, and cheers to 58 years of fulfilling lives, every day."

Wawa Day 2022 events, celebrations and charitable contributions will include:

" Day Brightener " Recognition for Customers : Associates from all 960-plus stores will honor one customer as their store ' s official " Day Brightener " to acknowledge the positivity they spread, with the intent of inspiring others to do the same.

Limited-Time Beverage to Support Children ' s Miracle Network: Wawa will unveil the limited-time Day Brightener Popping Bubbles Passionfruit Lemonade, and make a $25,000 contribution to Children ' s Miracle Network to support member hospital s' Child Life Services, which are dedicated to making patient s' time at hospitals a bit brighter.

Celebrating the Launch of The Wawa Foundation: The Wawa Foundation , a nonprofit organization founded in April 2014 to encompass most of Wawa's charitable giving will announce contributions of $1 million each to two of its national partners: Check-Out Hunger to support Feeding America Food Banks operating in Wawa 's markets; and Special Olympics to support programs for thousands of athletes.

$1 Million " Gift Cards for Care " Distribution : Wawa will donate $1 million in gift cards to The Wawa Foundation ' s national partners and certain community partners, including American Red Cross, Check-Out Hunger, Children’s Miracle Network, JDRF, LLS, Special Olympics, USO, and Meals on Wheels. Each organization will receive approximately $100,000 in gift cards in support of their fuel and food needs and family assistance programs.

Wawa began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, Pa., in 1902. Its milk business was a success, due to its quality, cleanliness and "certified" process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George's grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for its dairy products. Today, Wawa stores can be found across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

The retailer recently revealed that it will soon be adding another East Coast state to its footprint. Wawa is hoping to open its first stores in North Carolina by the end of 2024.