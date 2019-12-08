Wawa to Double Number of Stores With Tesla Superchargers

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. plans to double the number of convenience stores that have Tesla Superchargers by the end of 2020.

The retailer currently has 16 locations with the proprietary charging stations: six in New Jersey, three in Delaware, two in Virginia and five in Florida, reported the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The next Wawa store to offer Superchargers is currently under construction on Route 73 in Maple Shade, N.J., and is expected to open by December. Pennsylvania will also see its first Superchargers at Wawa during the coming expansion, according to Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce.

A Supercharger allows drivers to add approximately 150 miles of driving time with 15 minutes of charging. The company's newest charger model allows around 75 miles of driving per each five minutes of charging, but it is not yet available on the East Coast.

Wawa began opening Superchargers in 2017 after customers who were also Tesla drivers began requesting them, Bruce said. Wawa stores with the charging stations typically have eight Superchargers per site.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 840 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. Wawa ranks No. 15 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 list.