Wawa Enters Ninth State With First Georgia C-store

"It's official — Wawa is opening our doors to serve our newest friends and neighbors in Georgia!" said Brian Schaller, president of Wawa. "We are thrilled to open three stores this year to bring our investment in Georgia to life. These events will also give us the opportunity to share a little bit about our history and culture that is what makes Wawa such an ideal fit for communities here.

"Over the next few years, we will be continuing to expand and invest in the region as we build new stores and connect with new customers in more Georgia communities," he added.

In 2025, Wawa plans to add five to six additional stores in Hinesville, Pooler, Waycross, Valdosta and Albany, Ga.

[Read more: Wawa Closes First Standalone Drive-Thru Location]

To build each store, Wawa will invest approximately $7.5 million and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners. Once open, each store will employ an average of 35 associates. Wawa expects to create more than 900 long-term new jobs as a result of its expansion in Georgia.

Each store's grand opening will feature special events to officially introduce Wawa to the community; details on the company's expansion plans; and a welcome to all new customers, local officials and charity partners.

Wawa and The Wawa Foundation will also announce new commitments and support to community organizations during the events. During 2024's three Georgia openings, Second Harvest of Georgia and Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will receive contributions to support local initiatives and provide relief from the recent impact of Hurricane Helene.

Grants from the Wawa Foundation will total $30,000 in support of the food banks.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,060 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Washington, D.C.

The company is No. 9 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.