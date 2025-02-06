 Skip to main content

Wawa Gears Up to Cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Big Game

Fans can enjoy a free coffee until kickoff time on Feb. 9.
Angela Hanson
Free coffee at Wawa on game day

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' appearance in Super Bowl LIX by offering customers free, any-size hot coffee until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. 

The offer is available at more than 500 convenience stores across the Philadelphia market area, New Jersey and Delaware.

As a company with roots in the Philadelphia area, Wawa is thrilled to take part in the excitement of its hometown team playing to bring a championship to the City of Brotherly Love, the company said. Wawa is also the Official Hoagie for the Eagles.

"At Wawa, we've always had a special connection to our Philadelphia sports teams, and we get just as excited as our customers do when one of them is playing for a chance to win a championship. So, in honor of this year's football team and to toast this championship game, we are thrilled to offer free any size hot coffee until kickoff to customers across [Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware]," said Chief Customer Officer Alex Costabile. "We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!"

[RELATED CONTENT: EG America Rolls Out Super Bowl Deals at Select Stores]

The convenience store chain kicked off game week by announcing its partnership with MVP Nick Foles for its pre-game ad.

"Philadelphia will always have a special place in my heart and it's awesome to partner with a company like Wawa that continues to show up for its community," said Nick Foles. "Wawa is committed to helping its customers get through their day whether it's providing game day hoagies, including my personal favorite, a cheesesteak, or cheering on its home team during exciting times like this!"

The TV spot is scheduled to run on Saturday, Feb. 8, through Sunday, Feb. 9, and is slated right before kickoff. Fans can see the spot before it airs on TV on Wawa's social media channels.

"It gives us goosebumps to partner with Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl Legend Nick Foles on a message of hope and determination as we set out for another Championship win," Costabile said. "We are Philly proud and wish our birds the very best in the game on Sunday!"

Wawa is also giving fans the chance to win limited-edition "It's a frickin' hoagie" swag by following it on social media.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. operates more than 1,100 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Washington, D.C.

