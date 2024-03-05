Wawa Kicks Off Community Hunger Initiative

"Wawa Kids Meals are a great option for families on the go and now we're excited that the meals can inspire goodness in the community with a portion of proceeds helping fight food insecurity," said Mary Rose Hannum, vice president of food and beverage at Wawa. "We hope this initiative also inspires conversations around the dinner table about the importance of helping others get access to nutritious food and reducing hunger in our communities and helping kids thrive and be their best."

On average, food bank partners can provide three meals for every $1 donated. The company anticipates that Wawa and its customers will be able to fund approximately 45,000 meals per week for nearly 1 million meals throughout the duration of the program.

The proceeds from every store will support local organizations within the given c-store's operating area.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates approximately 1,000 convenience stores throughout the Northeast and Florida. The retailer currently has plans to double its footprint within the next decade.

The Fly Beyond program was launched in 2023 with initial partner, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, and is supported by Wawa and The Wawa Foundation. Its goal is to fight food insecurity at the community level by increasing access of underserved youth to fresh, nutritious food and healthy meals through Feeding America Food Banks.