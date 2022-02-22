Wawa Launches 'Catering to Our Communities' Initiative to Recognize Unsung Heroes

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. seeks to recognize outstanding individuals through its Catering to Our Communities initiative, which will honor unsung heroes on March 4, National Employee Appreciation Day. Winners will be celebrated with a Wawa catering party for 30 people.

Schools and community service organizations were invited to submit a heartfelt story about why their organization's unsung heroes would benefit from a Wawa catering party at www.wawa.com/cateringcare from Feb. 14-20.

Up to 100 organizations within the convenience store retailer's operating area will be selected to receive a "Party in a Box" kit, which includes tablecloths, clappers and festive selfie props. They will also be treated to a complimentary catering party of hoagies, chips, soft pretzels, chocolate chip cookies and Wawa teas for 30 employees.

"As a company committed to caring for local friends and neighbors, Wawa has launched the Catering to Our Communities initiative to extend care to those unsung heroes who have tirelessly served their communities these past few challenging years," said Chris Gheysens, Wawa president and CEO. "We welcome nominations from schools, hospitals, first responders, senior centers and childcare centers, among other community service organizations and look forward to selecting up to 100 organizations chainwide to celebrate on National Employee Appreciation Day."

The Catering to Our Communities initiative coincides with the recent launch of Wawa's catering website. Consumers can order online at WawaCatering.com for pickup or delivery from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Available breakfast menu items include muffin, donut, bagel and Sizzli boxes, while lunch and dinner menu items include hoagie boxes, hoagie and chip or hoagie and soup bundles, pretzel boxes and chocolate chip cookie boxes, among other items.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.