Wawa Marks 25 Years in Virginia

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — To mark the 25th anniversary of opening its first store in Virginia, Wawa Inc. and The Wawa Foundation is celebrating the occasion with the Virginia Local Hero Award.

The new award offers nonprofit organizations the opportunity to nominate a volunteer who has made an impact in Virginia. The honor was created to recognize the important role individuals can play in improving and building stronger communities.

"For 25 years, Wawa has been proud to serve and give back to the Virginia community, but now, as we celebrate a quarter century in Virginia, we want to honor those who are dedicated to supporting organizations and communities that mean so much to so many across Virginia," said Elizabeth Simeone, president of the Wawa Foundation.

As part of the inaugural recognition, the Wawa Foundation will celebrate 25 volunteers supporting Virginia nonprofits. Each Virginia Local Hero Award recipient will be honored with a medal and a $1,000 contribution given in their name to their affiliated nonprofit organization, as well as promotion on Wawa's social media channels. To receive the grant, the honoree's preferred charity must have qualified, 501(c)3 status, provide services in the focus areas of health, hunger or everyday heroes, and serve communities located in areas where Wawa has a presence in Virginia.

Submissions for the award will be accepted from June 8 to June 30. To submit an entry, individuals can share a story or video about a volunteer's impact on their qualified nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and the greater Virginia community through the store's online submission form.

Wawa will select the 25 most compelling stories and announce the finalists in August with a ceremony at Wawa's next Virginia grand opening at 5900 W. Broad St. in Henrico, Va.

Founded in 2014 to support Wawa's charitable giving and philanthropic activities, the Wawa Foundation focuses its support on organizations committed to health, hunger and everyday heroes through local, regional and national grants, in-store fundraising, donation boxes and point-of-purchase scan materials. The organization has thus far contributed more than $136 million to other nonprofits.