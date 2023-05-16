Wawa Expands Corporate Catering Operations

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc.'s signature Sizzli sandwiches and hoagies are reaching new boardrooms and breakrooms through a new partnership with corporate food solutions company ezCater.

Businesses can now order Wawa Catering from all of the retailer's 1,000 convenience stores through the ezCater marketplace. Wawa's operational footprint includes stores across Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

"Thanks to this new partnership with ezCater, we now have the ability to reach more business customers with our fresh offers, perfect for breakfast, meetings and corporate events," said Wawa Director of Digital Experience Steve Hackett. "We see this as a great way to provide even more convenience to the business community."

A recent survey from ezCater found that 67 percent of workers believe that skipping breakfast negatively affects their productivity in the workplace. Still, 60 percent of them skip breakfast two or more days per week, creating a big opportunity for employers to improve productivity by providing breakfast. With ezCater, Wawa can now reach these valuable business customers investing in food for work, the company stated.

"Our customers count on us to provide a variety of reliable caterers for all of their food for work needs, whether that's for breakfast meetings, daily employee lunches or anything in between," said Mike O'Hanlon, chief partnership officer for ezCater. "Wawa's iconic lunch staples and breakfast options like the Sizzli make them fan-favorites. We're so excited to now be able to offer Wawa Catering to ezCater customers."

The Wawa Catering menu includes a variety of breakfast, coffee and lunch items, which come individually packaged or in trays, depending on the workplace's needs.

Boston-based ezCater has more than 100,000 restaurants and caterers on its platform, from local independent restaurants to national chains. With its extensive expertise in corporate food solutions, ezCater helps its restaurant partners manage, analyze and grow their catering businesses.

Wawa, a privately held company, is headquartered in Pennsylvania. On April 27, the retailer celebrated the grand opening of its 1,000th c-store at 1006 White Horse Pike in Oaklyn, N.J. The opening marked a step in Wawa' s journey to double its footprint, which includes expansion plans into North Carolina, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.