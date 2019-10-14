Press enter to search
Close search

​Wawa Offering Spooky Secret Halloween Menu

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

​Wawa Offering Spooky Secret Halloween Menu

10/14/2019

MEDIA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is gearing up for Halloween with a spooky secret menu.

For a limited time, the Pennsylvania-based convenience store retailer is offering three new smoothie flavors: Blueberry Pom Reader, Mystical Mango and Spellbinding Strawberry, reported CBS Philly.

Wawa revealed the new secret menu on its Instagram and Facebook pages.

The c-store retailer is also bringing back last year’s favorite, the Graveyard Smash. The beverage is a chocolate cookies and cream smoothie topped with gummy worms.

To get to the secret Halloween menu, customers click the purple icon on the bottom left corner of the touchscreen at the store and then pick their favorite flavor.

Wawa regularly releases items on its secret menu. The most recent flavor was Blue Lemonade for Fourth of July, according to CBS Baltimore.

Headquartered in Media, Wawa operates more than 860 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Sheetz' French Toast Stick Mess
Foodservice
Sheetz Joins Fellow Pennsylvanian Chain Wawa in Testing Secret Menu
Wawa secret Halloween beverages
Foodservice
Wawa Creates Secret Menu Themed Around Halloween
Wawa logo
Marketing
Wawa Strengthens Its Commitment to Maryland With Baltimore Ravens Partnership
Wawa in Miami
Corporate & Store Operations
Wawa Debuts in Miami With Three Store Grand Openings in One Day