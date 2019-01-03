Wawa Prepares to Open First Miami C-stores With Hiring Events

MIAMI — Wawa Inc. is hosting hiring events on March 5 as it gets ready to open its first Miami convenience stores.

The events will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at two hotels: the Courtyard by Marriott, located at 2051 S. LeJeune Road in Coral Gables, Fla., and the Candlewood Suites Miami Exec Airport at 13600 SW 139th Court in Kendall, Fla., reported the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Wawa is seeking candidates with prior experience in restaurant or retail work. Approximately 150 positions are available in the Miami area, including supervisor and customer service roles.

The hiring events is part of Wawa's efforts to hire up to 1,000 new associates in Florida over a three-month period, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Eligible employees can receive benefits such as medical, dental and vision plans; flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care; an employee stock ownership plan; and 401(k) retirement plans.

Wawa broke ground on three Miami stores in October. Company spokeswoman Lori Bruce stated that the company expects to operate a total of 50 c-stores in south Florida over the next few years.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 800 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.