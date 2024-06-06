Wawa Takes First Steps Into Two New States

VIP customers, state and local officials, and charity partners attended the event.

"We are excited to begin construction on our stores in Kentucky as we get closer to bringing the unique Wawa experience to new customers in more markets," said Joe Collins, director of store operations for Wawa. "We look forward to continuing to spread our wings in Kentucky and can't wait to get started serving our new friends and neighbors."

The company reported that it will begin construction on three other Kentucky stores this year, all of which have projected openings during Q3 2025:

4314 Bardstown Road in Louisville;

900 East Main Street in Georgetown; and

1354 Veterans Parkway in Clarksville, Ind., within the Louisville market.

Wawa plans to open nine c-stores in Kentucky next year. It also plans to add five to eight stores per year in the Louisville and Lexington areas over the next five to eight years, and up to 40 stores total in the state. Wawa currently has more than 20 sites under contract across several Kentucky counties.

As part of the Kentucky groundbreaking event, Wawa and the Wawa Foundation announced $10,000 grants to new community partners Dare to Care and God's Pantry Food Banks.

Wawa also broke ground on its first Ohio store at 5308 Fields Ertel Road in Cincinnati. The store is expected to open during Q2 2025.

As part of the groundbreaking event — which also welcomed VIP customers, state and local officials and charity partners — Wawa announced a $10,000 grant to local community partner Freestore Food. The grant is from The Wawa Foundation Fly Beyond Fund, a signature initiative to fight food insecurity and support programs providing good, nutritious food to build healthy habits and help kids thrive. The funds were part of a $1.5 million key issue grant awarded to food bank partners in Wawa's operating area.

"The Wawa Foundation is thrilled to provide grants to our food bank partners toward programs providing consistent access to nutritious an0064 healthy meals for kids," said Elizabeth Simeone, president of The Wawa Foundation. "We are very excited to begin to share our Fly Beyond mission with our newest Food Bank partners in the Midwest as we begin our expansion to these new markets."

Additional Ohio stores projected to open during the same quarter include:

7198 Cincinnati Dayton Road in Liberty Township;

4577 Dixie Highway in Fairfield;

5248 Courseview Drive in Mason; and

370 Glensprings Drive in Cincinnati.

The company plans to open 11 stores in Ohio in 2025. Over the next five to eight years, it expects to open six to 10 stores each year, and up to 60 stores total within the state. Wawa currently has more than 20 sites under contract across multiple counties in Ohio.

A groundbreaking event for the first Wawa store in the Dayton market will take place this summer, with the date and location to be announced soon, the company said.

To build each new store, Wawa will invest more than $7.5 million and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners. Once open, each store will employ an average of 35 associates. The company expects to create almost 1,500 long-term new jobs as a result of expansion in Kentucky and 2,500 long-term new jobs as a result of its Ohio expansion.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates approximately more than 1,050 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida.