Wawa Previews Roadmap for North Carolina

Additionally, the Coast Guard Foundation and Special Olympics North Carolina received grants from The Wawa Foundation, while first responders raised money for charity by competing in a Hoagies for Heroes hoagie-building competition during the event.

The store opening followed Community Partnership Tour stops in Wilmington, Jacksonville and Fayetteville, N.C., on May 14-15.

During the Wilmington stop, Wawa shared that it plans to open 10 to 15 stores in the immediate area. According to the Wilmington Star-News, the first 10 Wawa c-stores in the region will open at:

Ocean Highway and Frontage Road N.W., Shallotte

Ocean Highway and Lanvale Road, Leland

3 Green Swamp Road N.W., Supply

South 17th St. and Wellington Avenue, Wilmington

6800 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington

9021 Stephens Church Road, Wilmington

4113 U.S. 421, Wilmington

7375 Market St., Wilmington

5400 Oleander Drive, Wilmington

19240 U.S. 17., Hampstead

Wawa currently has five Jacksonville stores under contract, two of which are expected to break ground before the end of the year and open in 2025. It also has multiple stores already slated for the Fayetteville area, with plans to open 15 sites over the next five to eight years.

Local residents were invited to attend the Community Partnership Tour stops to learn more about the company and sample Wawa's coffee, smoothies and packaged food; test out self-ordering kiosks used for the company's made-to-order menu; and take pictures with Wawa's costumed mascot, Wally Goose.

The chain's expansion into North Carolina will reach both new customers and cater to transplants who remember and miss the brand.

"We're looking forward to expanding and answering the call from customers who have written to us and said, 'come and be closer, bring us a taste of home,'" Lori Bruce, senior manager of media relations at Wawa, told the Kinston Free Press.

Bruce noted that Wawa is "able to fulfill a gap" with a wide range of options from indulgent to nutritious.

To build each new store, Wawa will invest approximately $7 million and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners. After opening, each store will employ, on average, 35 associates. Wawa expects its North Carolina expansion to create more than 2,800 new jobs.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates approximately 1,000 c-stores throughout the Northeast and Florida.