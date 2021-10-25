Wawa Taking Another Crack at Pizza

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is testing pizza for the first time in seven years.

A 16-inch pie, available plain or with pepperoni, can be ordered at two stores: the Drexel University Wawa at 36th and Market streets in Philadelphia and a store on West Baltimore Pike in Media, Pa.

Both stores offer the pizza after 4 p.m., reported the Philly Voice.

"It is a test, and will help our innovation teams learn and assess whether or not to continue the offer," said Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce. "We are currently offering one size, a 16-inch in both cheese and pepperoni. This is a completely different pizza than any other we've tested in the past."

Wawa tested a smaller pizza on a bagel-style crust that could be topped with a variety of ingredients in 2014, but discontinued the offering.

Signage at the test stores indicates that the new Wawa pizza will be available for a limited time only. The convenience store retailer has not commented on the possibility of rolling out the new pizza beyond the initial test stores.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 940 stores across six states.