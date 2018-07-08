Press enter to search
Close search

Wawa Tests New Checkout Kiosks

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Wawa Tests New Checkout Kiosks

08/07/2018
Wawa logo on red background
A Philadelphia c-store, as well as a few of the busier Wawa locations at the Jersey Shore, are currently testing mobile registers.

PHILADELPHIA — One convenience store retailer is making it even more convenient for customers to avoid those long, hectic checkout lines at lunchtime.

This week, Wawa Inc. rolled out a pilot of checkout kiosks at its Broad and Walnut streets c-store in Philadelphia. The separate checkout counter on wheels accepts card payment only, reported Billy Penn.

Set on rolling swivel casters, the moveable setup consists of a small counter to place drinks, food or other purchases while customers are being rung up. It is outfitted with a barcode scanner, a credit card reader and a plastic bagging station all within a total footprint no bigger than a mailbox.

The Broad and Walnut streets c-store is the only one in the City of Brotherly Love currently testing the mobile registers, in addition to a few of the busier stores at the Jersey Shore.

Lori Bruce, corporate spokesperson for Wawa, confirmed to Billy Penn that the company is officially giving the checkout alternative a try.

"We are always testing new ways to improve convenience and the customer experience," she wrote in an email. "[A]t this time, we don't have a lot of details available."

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates  more than 800 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. It opened its 800th store on May 24 in Wilmington, Del.

RELATED TOPICS