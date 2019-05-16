Wawa Travels to Guatemala for Its Newest Wawa Reserve Coffee Variety

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc.'s fourth limited-time, specialty grade coffee is Wawa Reserve Guatemala Huehuetenango, joining the convenience retailer's existing line.

The java is a certified Fair Trade, organic coffee sourced from the Huehuetenango region in the Guatemalan highlands, where the high elevations and rich soil content allow the Caturra, Catuai and Bourbon bean varietals to thrive, the company said.

When roasted to a medium state, these beans brew a sweet, delicate cup with aromas of orange blossom and jasmine, producing a round, silky mouthfeel with balanced but crisp acidity. Guatemala Huehuetenango has a floral lingering finish with honey and dark chocolate.

The Wawa Reserve line features small-batch, specialty-grade coffees. The beans used to make these special varieties follow a strict industry classification and are chosen based on overall cup quality, consistency and the unique characteristics of their country of origin.

"Each time we release a new Wawa Reserve line of coffee it quickly becomes one of our most popular hot beverage options, so we are thrilled to offer this new Wawa Reserve variety to give customers the chance to explore exciting origin roasts at the same cost as our traditional varieties," said Mike Sherlock, chief fresh food and beverage officer for Wawa. "From the very beginning, keeping up with consumer trends and customer demand has been part of Wawa's culture. Wawa Reserve takes our coffee offering to the next-level and lets customers try a bold new taste right alongside their favorite Wawa roasts."

Wawa operates more than 800 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.