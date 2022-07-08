Wawa's 2022 Hoagiefest Sweepstakes Goes Virtual

Wawa, Pa. — As part of its 2022 Hoagiefest Sweepstakes, Wawa Inc. is offering customers a chance to win one-of-a-kind digital collectible artwork, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and special Hoagiefest swag.

The campaign marks the first time Wawa put its iconic Hoagiefest graphics and products into the virtual world.

The Wawa Hoagiefest NFT collection is based on the designs and visual elements of past and present Hoagiefest commercial illustrations. These illustrations were then used to create a series of 5,000-plus unique collectible Hoagiefest NFTs, including 12 rare, animated NFTs and 5,000 generative NFTs that include a variety of characters, backgrounds, hoagies and accessories.

"Our Hoagiefest campaign has always been filled with fun visuals over the years — from our hoagie wrappers to our commercials to our associates' T-shirts in store," said Todd Miller, senior director of brand strategy and experience for Wawa. "Today, we are thrilled to bring a brand new way to Hoagiefest through NFTs.

"This entirely new digital dimension of Hoagiefest 2022 is inspired by some of our most iconic artwork over the years that customers have come to know and love. We hope these one-of-a-kind collectables give customers a chance to own their own part of Hoagiefest history," Miller added.

Wawa's 2022 Hoagiefest runs from June 20 to July 31 and offers $5 Shortis and $6 Classic Hoagies. Customers can enter the Wawa Hoagiefest NFT Sweepstakes from July 8 to 24.

Wawa plans to create and giveaway more than 5,000 NFTs along with dozens of real-world prizes and surprises for a select group of winners. The prizes include:

11 prize winners will receive one rare, animated Wawa NFT inspired by past or present Hoagiefest campaigns, a personalized T-shirt that matches their NFT artwork, and a Hoagiefest social swag pack;

One prize winner will receive one rare, animated Wawa NFT inspired by past or present Hoagiefest campaigns cobranded with Reese's, a personalized T-shirt that matches their NFT artwork, a Hoagiefest social swag pack, and a Reese's swag pack;

50 prize winners will receive one generative NFT, an NFT T-shirt, and a Hoagiefest social swag pack; and,

3,950 prize winners will receive one generative NFT.

Wawa has a full agenda. In addition to its annual Hoagiefest, the convenience retailer is preparing to grow its footprint. Its expansion plans call for new locations in central Pennsylvania along the Susquehanna River, with the first new central Pennsylvania store likely to open as early as 2024. There is the potential to add up to 40 additional stores in the area, Wawa said.

In addition, Wawa revealed it will move into the Nashville, Tenn., market with its first location slated to open in 2025.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates nearly 1,000 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C.