Weigel's Begins Ringing Up Customers in Its Largest Store to Date

POWELL, Tenn. — Weigel's is going big with its newest convenience store. The retailer opened its 75th store and largest location to date in Piney Flats, Tenn., on Aug. 17.

Located at 5777 Highway 11E, the 6,400-square-foot c-store provides an extensive range of products, amenities and services designed to cater to the diverse needs of Piney Flats residents, according to the company.

"We are delighted to bring our largest store to Piney Flats and offer an enhanced shopping experience to our valued customers," said Weigel's President Doug Yawberry. "Opening our newest store here represents our ongoing commitment to providing top-notch products and services while becoming an integral part of the local community. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our new store."

[Read more: Weigel's Partners With GSP for In-Store Marketing]

The retailer invested in the latest technology and store design to ensure an efficient, enjoyable shopping experience, the company said. This includes updated fuel pumps, modern checkout counters and a thoughtfully designed layout for ultimate convenience.

The selection of products available in the Piney Flats store ranges from freshly prepared meals and snacks to a wide array of beverages, Weigel's award-winning dairy products and household essentials. Weigel's Kitchen will serve its famous pizza and hand-breaded, never-frozen Dippin' Chicken.

Additionally, coffee fans will be able to enjoy a diverse range of options, including:

Be a barista: The advanced technology of Franke's machines provides the rich and bold flavors of expertly crafted espresso in a consistent and satisfying experience.

Bean-to-cup machines: Customers choose their preferred coffee beans and experience the aroma and taste of the freshest cup of coffee possible.

Weigel's new nitro coffee: The smooth and creamy texture of nitro coffee is served on tap.

Organic drip coffee: Weigel's also serves its award-winning organic coffee to those who appreciate the classics, providing a comforting and familiar option that's perfect for any time of day.

East Tennessee-based Weigel's operates 75 c-stores, a dairy and a bakery. It is No. 92 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.