Weigel's Latest Initiative Program Recognizes Employees

"Weigel's is more than just a convenience store; it's a community. We deeply value the hard work and dedication of our team members, and MyWeigel's Employee Rewards is our way of showing gratitude for their ongoing commitment," commented Doug Yawberry, president at Weigel's.

Some of the highlights of the MyWeigel's Employee Rewards Program include:

Weekly discounts on food and gas;

Regular sweepstakes, offering employees the chance to win both prizes and experiences;

Exclusive discounts and offers at select local businesses;

Additional points for the rewards catalog which can be redeemed for a variety of products; and

A complimentary item provided by a vendor every week throughout the summer.

"Through our new employee loyalty program and app, we're not just offering perks; we're fostering a sense of belonging and appreciation within our Weigel's community. It's about creating a culture where every team member feels valued and motivated to bring their best to work every day," added Jessica Starnes, director of loyalty at Weigel's.

"We are proud to collaborate with Weigel's on this groundbreaking initiative," said Jeffry Harrison, Rovertown president. "Our goal is to empower businesses like Weigel's to create meaningful connections with their employees, and the MyWeigel's Employee Rewards Program is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and employee well-being."

Established in 1931, Weigel's is a family owned and operated business which operates 79 convenience stores, along with a dairy and bakery.