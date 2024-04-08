Weigel's Boosts Engagement With NIL Partnerships

When Moore hits a homerun, customers can celebrate with a free 24-ounce Coke.

Pickens' six strikeouts in a game equal free Cokes for fans.

When Zeigler or Darby hit three, three-pointers in a game, customers enjoy 20 cents off a gallon of gas when buying a Gatorade.

"We are absolutely delighted with the success of our NIL partnerships," said Nick Triantafellou, director of marketing at Weigel's. "Over 1,000 people are redeeming their free Cokes, and this is all driven through social engagement. It's been a win-win situation, where we've been able to support local talent while also bringing our customers exciting offers that celebrate the achievements of these amazing athletes."

The significant increase in social media engagement has been a highlight of this initiative, according to Weigel's. The c-store operator has seen a remarkable uptick in followers, likes, shares and comments across its social media platforms, demonstrating the community's enthusiasm for these partnerships.

"Social media has had tremendous numbers and increases in engagement, plus has seen over a double-digit increase in followers since our 2024 NIL athletes started," Triantafellou added. "The coolest thing has been that we don't have to monitor the games anymore really, fans on social let us know the second one of our athletes hits their mark for our deal."

Additionally, the NIL partnerships have had a positive impact on Weigel's rewards program, with a noticeable increase in sign-ups and participation.

"Our rewards program has seen a significant boost since the introduction of these loyalty offers," said Jessica Starnes, director of loyalty at Weigel's. "Redemption rates for Gatorade are 40% and climbing for the NIL fuel rewards deal. Customers are more engaged than ever, and we’re thrilled to see the program grow as a result of this initiative."

Established in 1931, Weigel's is a family-owned and -operated East Tennessee business. It operates 79 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery.