Weigel's Launches '12 Days of Christmas' Loyalty Promotion

My Weigel's Rewards members can enjoy a free holiday-themed item every day starting Dec. 13.
Danielle Romano
Weigel's & GSP mailboxes

POWELL, Tenn. — Weigel's Stores Inc. and GSP are partnering to make the holidays even brighter for My Weigel's Rewards members.

During the "12 Days of Christmas" registered loyalty members can enjoy a free holiday-themed item every day, starting Dec. 13 and running for 12 consecutive days.

At the heart of the celebration are the festive red mailboxes displayed prominently in all 83 Weigel's stores across east Tennessee. The cheerful mailboxes serve as a hub of holiday activity, showcasing the daily free item for members while also inviting kids to participate in a magical tradition by writing postcards to Santa Claus. Each mailbox features a convenient slot for children to mail their letters directly to the North Pole, with Weigel’s providing complimentary postcards tucked into a pocket on the side of the mailbox.

"Our My Weigel's Rewards program is all about showing appreciation for our customers, and the '12 Days of Christmas' is a fun way to give back during the holiday season," said Jessica Starnes, director of loyalty at Weigel's. "From festive treats for our loyalty members to creating magical moments for families, this is our way of spreading cheer and saying thank you to the communities we call home."

[Read more: Weigel's Finds Success With Summer Campaign]

The idea for the red mailboxes came from the success of Weigel's snow globe displays during the 2023 holiday season. Designed by GSP, the mailboxes were crafted to withstand the bustling holiday atmosphere while serving as a centerpiece for the seasonal campaign. GSP's design and visual merchandising teams worked closely with the convenience retailer to create a display that combines functionality with festive charm, ensuring durability for daily use and seamless integration into the stores’ seasonal promotions, the companies said.

"We're thrilled to support Weigel's with our visual merchandising expertise," said Shane Delaney, vice president of national accounts at GSP. "The '12 Days of Christmas' perfectly captures the spirit of the season, and we're proud to play a part in creating memorable moments for their loyal customers and families."

Clearwater, Fla.-based GSP delivers 100% store-specific in-store marketing programs to more than 70,000 retail locations from its G7-certified print and fulfillment facilities throughout the United States. GSP also offers turnkey design, manufacturing and installation for full-scale store remodels and décor refreshes. Additionally, GSP's AccuStore store intelligence technology maintains a single source of accurate site data to help retailers target their growth initiatives to the specific needs of each store.

Powell-based Weigel's operates 83 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery.

