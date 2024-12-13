Weigel's Launches '12 Days of Christmas' Loyalty Promotion

POWELL, Tenn. — Weigel's Stores Inc. and GSP are partnering to make the holidays even brighter for My Weigel's Rewards members.

During the "12 Days of Christmas" registered loyalty members can enjoy a free holiday-themed item every day, starting Dec. 13 and running for 12 consecutive days.

At the heart of the celebration are the festive red mailboxes displayed prominently in all 83 Weigel's stores across east Tennessee. The cheerful mailboxes serve as a hub of holiday activity, showcasing the daily free item for members while also inviting kids to participate in a magical tradition by writing postcards to Santa Claus. Each mailbox features a convenient slot for children to mail their letters directly to the North Pole, with Weigel’s providing complimentary postcards tucked into a pocket on the side of the mailbox.

"Our My Weigel's Rewards program is all about showing appreciation for our customers, and the '12 Days of Christmas' is a fun way to give back during the holiday season," said Jessica Starnes, director of loyalty at Weigel's. "From festive treats for our loyalty members to creating magical moments for families, this is our way of spreading cheer and saying thank you to the communities we call home."