Weigel's Launches '12 Days of Christmas' Loyalty Promotion
The idea for the red mailboxes came from the success of Weigel's snow globe displays during the 2023 holiday season. Designed by GSP, the mailboxes were crafted to withstand the bustling holiday atmosphere while serving as a centerpiece for the seasonal campaign. GSP's design and visual merchandising teams worked closely with the convenience retailer to create a display that combines functionality with festive charm, ensuring durability for daily use and seamless integration into the stores’ seasonal promotions, the companies said.
"We're thrilled to support Weigel's with our visual merchandising expertise," said Shane Delaney, vice president of national accounts at GSP. "The '12 Days of Christmas' perfectly captures the spirit of the season, and we're proud to play a part in creating memorable moments for their loyal customers and families."
Clearwater, Fla.-based GSP delivers 100% store-specific in-store marketing programs to more than 70,000 retail locations from its G7-certified print and fulfillment facilities throughout the United States. GSP also offers turnkey design, manufacturing and installation for full-scale store remodels and décor refreshes. Additionally, GSP's AccuStore store intelligence technology maintains a single source of accurate site data to help retailers target their growth initiatives to the specific needs of each store.
Powell-based Weigel's operates 83 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery.