Weigel's Finds Success With Summer Campaign

The convenience retailer saw record-breaking customer engagement and impressive sales growth.
Danielle Romano
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Weigel's recent "100 Days of Summer" loyalty campaign resulted in record-breaking customer engagement and impressive sales growth. 

The program's success was evident in the significant increase in customer loyalty, sales and overall program participation, Weigel's announced.

"Our summer loyalty program was a major success, not just because of the exciting prizes but because of the way our customers responded," said Jessica Starnes, director of loyalty at Weigel's. "We saw over a 70% increase in registered users for our 'Summer Welcome Reward' and more than a 20% boost in redemptions over the previous year during our special kickoff week. This clearly shows that our loyalty program is resonating with our community and driving meaningful engagement."

During the first week of the program, Weigel's offered a different free item each day to registered users, sparking excitement and driving customer participation, the company said. The kickoff alone led to a 22% increase in redemptions over the prior year. 

A standout event during the campaign was the June 15 registration day celebration at Weigel's store No. 15, where a side-by-side was awarded. The event saw a double-digit lift in sales at that location, underscoring the power of loyalty-driven promotions, the convenience retailer said.

Throughout the summer, Weigel's loyalty program also saw a 5% increase in overall penetration rate, demonstrating the effectiveness of the campaign in fostering long-term customer relationships, Weigel's added. 

"We've always known the value of customer loyalty, but this summer reaffirmed just how important it is in driving sales and deepening connections with our customers," Starnes added. "Our focus on community, rewards and excitement paid off, and we're looking forward to continuing this momentum."

At the close of summer, one winner took home the grand prize of a new boat.

Established in 1931, Weigel's is a family-owned and -operated east Tennessee business. The Knoxville-based company operates 80 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery.

