Weigel's Finds Success With Summer Campaign

A standout event during the campaign was the June 15 registration day celebration at Weigel's store No. 15, where a side-by-side was awarded. The event saw a double-digit lift in sales at that location, underscoring the power of loyalty-driven promotions, the convenience retailer said.

Throughout the summer, Weigel's loyalty program also saw a 5% increase in overall penetration rate, demonstrating the effectiveness of the campaign in fostering long-term customer relationships, Weigel's added.

"We've always known the value of customer loyalty, but this summer reaffirmed just how important it is in driving sales and deepening connections with our customers," Starnes added. "Our focus on community, rewards and excitement paid off, and we're looking forward to continuing this momentum."

At the close of summer, one winner took home the grand prize of a new boat.

Established in 1931, Weigel's is a family-owned and -operated east Tennessee business. The Knoxville-based company operates 80 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery.