Weiler Convenience Stores Launches New Rewards Program

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Weiler Convenience Stores is introducing a new rewards program, giving guests access to exclusive benefits, discounts and savings.

Weiler Rewards offers a variety of perks designed to enhance the shopping experience for loyal patrons, reported On Focus.

Weiler Convenience Stores operates three locations throughout Marshfield.

"As a locally-owned convenience store, we're part of this community and want to thank those who support our local business. This is why we started the rewards program," said Wayne and Kelly Weiler, owners and operators of Weiler Convenience Stores.

Rewards members have access to benefits, including:

Clubs

Buy five 16-ounce coffees or cappuccinos, get one free

Buy five 20-ounce coffees or cappuccinos, get one free

Buy five 24-ounce coffees or cappuccinos, get one free

Buy five small iced coffees, get one free

Buy five large iced coffees, get one free

Buy five coffee refills, get one free

The following car wash club offers cannot be used with any other discounts:

Buy five $8 car wash tokens, get one free

Buy five $10 car wash tokens, get one free

Buy five $12 car wash tokens, get one free

Buy five $15 car wash tokens, get one free

Additionally, these deals are available at Weiler's 2401 East 5th St. location only:

Buy 10 wraps, get one free

Buy 10 7-inch pizzas, get one free

Buy 10 6-inch subs, get one free

Buy 10 12-inch subs, get one free

Redemptions

Redeem 250 points and get $2.50 off an in-store purchase or 10 cents off per gallon of gas (maximum 25 gallons)

Redeem 500 points and get $5 off an in-store purchase or 20 cents off per gallon of gas (maximum 25 gallons)

Redeem 1,000 points and get $10 off an in-store purchase or 40 cents off per gallon of gas (maximum 25 gallons)

Instant savings are also available to enrolled guests who are ages 21 or older, including discounts on brands such as Marlboro, Grizzly, Newport, Copenhagen, Camel and Vuse Alto among others.

"We are excited to provide our loyal customers with an enhanced shopping experience through our rewards program. We believe this program will add significant value to their visits and allow us to show our appreciation for their continued support," commented Wayne and Kelly Weiler.

To participate in Weiler Rewards, customers simply need to provide their loyalty number (a 10-digit phone number) at the time of purchase. Points will automatically be added to their account and can be redeemed for savings on fuel or merchandise. Applicable instant discounts and punch card clubs will also be granted at the time of purchase.

Weiler Rewards is also available for download in the App Store or Google Play Store.

Rewards program details are subject to change without prior notice. Points have no monetary value and expire after one year of redemption inactivity.

Marshfield-based Weiler Convenience Stores' three stores are located at 2401 East 5th St., 600 North Central Ave., and 2005 North Central Ave.