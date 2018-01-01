Welch's Fruit Snacks Superfruit Mix features a delicious and unique combination of trending flavors. Combinations include Pomegranate-Passionfruit, Starfruit-Kiwi, Dragonfruit-Blackberry, Açai-Blueberry and Goji-Apricot. Made with real fruit, and featuring fruit as the first ingredient, Welch's Fruit Snacks Superfruit Mix is gluten-free, fat-free and contains no preservatives or colors from artificial sources. Available beginning June 2018, the product comes in a 2.25-ounce bag (suggested retail price of $1), a 5-ounce bag ($1.99), a 10-count box with 0.8-ounce pouches ($2.99), and a 22-count box with 0.8-ounce pouches ($5.49).