Wesco Expands Self-Checkout
"Our customers have quickly taken to love Mashgin's machines — and we've loved working with them," said Nancy Westgate-Sytsema, co-president of Wesco. "Both the technology and the team are extremely responsive, exactly what we look for in a technology partner."
Wesco's expansion will benefit from Mashgin's integration with Verifone's Commander system, which seamlessly connects the AI checkout kiosks to key store systems for payment, loyalty, fuel and more.
"Wesco is enhancing its already fantastic customer experience with this expanded adoption of Mashgin's technology," said Jack Hogan, senior vice president of partnerships at Mashgin. "Convenience store customers are looking for a quick and efficient buying experience and by leveraging computer vision technology, a vast database of retail items and a dedicated support team, Mashgin enables this experience for Wesco and its customers. We're looking forward to serving and helping expand Wesco's retail capabilities."
Headquartered in Muskegon, Wesco operates more than 50 convenience stores throughout Michigan. The company also owns and operates a private distribution center, a bulk fuel and propane business, a private label deli and bakery operation, and nine Subway locations.