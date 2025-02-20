 Skip to main content

Wesco Expands Self-Checkout

The c-store operator initially launched a pilot program with Mashgin at 10 locations.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
Self-checkout kiosks at a Wesco store

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Wesco Inc. is bringing the self-checkout option to more locations in its network. 

Following a successful initial rollout with Mashgin's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered checkout technology, the c-store operator is expanding the option to more than 20 locations.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based technology company's kiosks use computer vision to ring up items without the need to scan barcodes. The kiosk can identify multiple items simultaneously in seconds with nearly 100% accuracy, according to Mashgin.

During the Wesco pilot program, Mashgin kiosks rang up nearly half a million transactions at more than 10 Wesco locations with a median transaction time of 18.7 seconds. 

[Read more: Wesco Streamlines Supply Side of C-store Operations]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"Our customers have quickly taken to love Mashgin's machines — and we've loved working with them," said Nancy Westgate-Sytsema, co-president of Wesco. "Both the technology and the team are extremely responsive, exactly what we look for in a technology partner."

Wesco's expansion will benefit from Mashgin's integration with Verifone's Commander system, which seamlessly connects the AI checkout kiosks to key store systems for payment, loyalty, fuel and more.

"Wesco is enhancing its already fantastic customer experience with this expanded adoption of Mashgin's technology," said Jack Hogan, senior vice president of partnerships at Mashgin. "Convenience store customers are looking for a quick and efficient buying experience and by leveraging computer vision technology, a vast database of retail items and a dedicated support team, Mashgin enables this experience for Wesco and its customers. We're looking forward to serving and helping expand Wesco's retail capabilities."

Headquartered in Muskegon, Wesco operates more than 50 convenience stores throughout Michigan. The company also owns and operates a private distribution center, a bulk fuel and propane business, a private label deli and bakery operation, and nine Subway locations.

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Circle K Picks Up Hutch's C-store Chain

Hutchinson Oil Co. exits the convenience and fuel industries after completing two separate deals.
Hutch's teaser

Couche-Tard's Bid for Seven & i Holdings Takes on New Life

The withdrawal of a $58B management buyout offer removes key competition for the global chain.
Logos for Couche-Tard and Seven & i Holdings

Couche-Tard Makes Moves in Japan

A new subsidiary is the first step in establishing an office in the country.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Owl logo

Wawa Serves Up Breakfast Deal

Customers can mix and match breakfast sandwiches and coffee flavors for just $5.
Wawa's $5 Big Breakfast Deal

Nouria Energy Takes Ownership of Enmarket

The 133-store deal brings Nouria into a new regional footprint.
Logos for Nouria and Enmarket
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds