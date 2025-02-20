Wesco Expands Self-Checkout

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Wesco Inc. is bringing the self-checkout option to more locations in its network.

Following a successful initial rollout with Mashgin's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered checkout technology, the c-store operator is expanding the option to more than 20 locations.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based technology company's kiosks use computer vision to ring up items without the need to scan barcodes. The kiosk can identify multiple items simultaneously in seconds with nearly 100% accuracy, according to Mashgin.

During the Wesco pilot program, Mashgin kiosks rang up nearly half a million transactions at more than 10 Wesco locations with a median transaction time of 18.7 seconds.

