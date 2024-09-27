 Skip to main content

Wesco Streamlines Supply Side of C-store Operations

RELEX's integrated and unified planning tools will roll out across the retailer's 55 stores.
Danielle Romano
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Wesco Inc. tapped RELEX Solutions for unified supply chain and retail planning solutions.

The Michigan-based convenience store chain aims to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction by increasing product availability, optimizing inventory management, minimizing product spoilage, and implementing automation to empower both central and store-level employees.

"We chose RELEX because they deeply understand the convenience store business and are focused on building lasting partnerships," said George Barnhardt, vice president – revenue at Wesco. "We're excited about rolling out RELEX's integrated and unified planning tools across our 55 stores. This step is going to streamline our operations significantly, enhance our customer service, and empower our employees by optimizing our inventory management and reducing spoilage."

The collaboration with Wesco includes a partnership with Logic for the implementation phase, bringing additional retail and technical expertise to ensure a smooth transition and successful delivery, the entities stated.

"Working with RELEX and Wesco, our focus is to streamline the implementation process and integrate these new technologies smoothly," said Andy Winans, chief client officer at Logic. "By applying our retail expertise and deep understanding of RELEX, we're helping Wesco achieve a higher level of operational efficiency. This collaboration is all about rapidly delivering the business value of the RELEX solutions by getting results that match Wesco's needs for a better, more unified supply chain and retail operation."

Previously, Wesco managed its supply chain and space planning with multiple disconnected enterprise resource planning systems. The shift to RELEX is driven by the need for a tool that supports unified supply chain and space planning, the companies stated. RELEX's single platform also provides dynamic space and floor planning with store-specific planograms, and addresses specific challenges faced by convenience stores.

Additionally, Wesco will adopt RELEX Mobile Pro, which enhances convenience retail operations by streamlining inventory management, reducing out-of-stocks and spoilage, especially for perishable goods. The tool automates routine tasks, allowing staff to focus on customer service, and provides real-time access to product data, improving decision-making and customer satisfaction.  

"This collaboration is about more than just technology; it's about integrating innovative solutions that will fundamentally enhance Wesco’s operations," Greg Westrick, vice president, North America West at RELEX. "Our focus is on delivering measurable improvements in efficiency and performance, ensuring that Wesco continues to serve their customers effectively. We are committed to a long-term partnership that aligns with Wesco's strategic goals, driving value and success throughout their network of stores."

Atlanta-based RELEX Solutions provides a unified supply chain and retail planning platform that aligns and optimizes demand, merchandising, supply chain, operations and production planning across the end-to-end value chain.

Headquartered in Muskegon, Wesco operates 55 c-stores throughout Michigan. The company also owns and operates a private distribution center, a bulk fuel and propane business, a private label deli and bakery operation, and nine Subway locations.

