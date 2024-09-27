Wesco Streamlines Supply Side of C-store Operations
Other Supply Chain Moves
Previously, Wesco managed its supply chain and space planning with multiple disconnected enterprise resource planning systems. The shift to RELEX is driven by the need for a tool that supports unified supply chain and space planning, the companies stated. RELEX's single platform also provides dynamic space and floor planning with store-specific planograms, and addresses specific challenges faced by convenience stores.
Additionally, Wesco will adopt RELEX Mobile Pro, which enhances convenience retail operations by streamlining inventory management, reducing out-of-stocks and spoilage, especially for perishable goods. The tool automates routine tasks, allowing staff to focus on customer service, and provides real-time access to product data, improving decision-making and customer satisfaction.
"This collaboration is about more than just technology; it's about integrating innovative solutions that will fundamentally enhance Wesco’s operations," Greg Westrick, vice president, North America West at RELEX. "Our focus is on delivering measurable improvements in efficiency and performance, ensuring that Wesco continues to serve their customers effectively. We are committed to a long-term partnership that aligns with Wesco's strategic goals, driving value and success throughout their network of stores."
Atlanta-based RELEX Solutions provides a unified supply chain and retail planning platform that aligns and optimizes demand, merchandising, supply chain, operations and production planning across the end-to-end value chain.
Headquartered in Muskegon, Wesco operates 55 c-stores throughout Michigan. The company also owns and operates a private distribution center, a bulk fuel and propane business, a private label deli and bakery operation, and nine Subway locations.