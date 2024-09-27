Wesco Streamlines Supply Side of C-store Operations

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Wesco Inc. tapped RELEX Solutions for unified supply chain and retail planning solutions.

The Michigan-based convenience store chain aims to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction by increasing product availability, optimizing inventory management, minimizing product spoilage, and implementing automation to empower both central and store-level employees.

"We chose RELEX because they deeply understand the convenience store business and are focused on building lasting partnerships," said George Barnhardt, vice president – revenue at Wesco. "We're excited about rolling out RELEX's integrated and unified planning tools across our 55 stores. This step is going to streamline our operations significantly, enhance our customer service, and empower our employees by optimizing our inventory management and reducing spoilage."

[Read more: Wesco C-store Chain Grows Delivery & Online EBT Sales]

The collaboration with Wesco includes a partnership with Logic for the implementation phase, bringing additional retail and technical expertise to ensure a smooth transition and successful delivery, the entities stated.

"Working with RELEX and Wesco, our focus is to streamline the implementation process and integrate these new technologies smoothly," said Andy Winans, chief client officer at Logic. "By applying our retail expertise and deep understanding of RELEX, we're helping Wesco achieve a higher level of operational efficiency. This collaboration is all about rapidly delivering the business value of the RELEX solutions by getting results that match Wesco's needs for a better, more unified supply chain and retail operation."