Wetzel’s Pretzels Aims to Bring Fresh Snacking Innovation to C-stores

Because c-stores have traditionally been known to be fulfilled by distributors and food providers, Wetzel's wanted to find a way to bring a well-known brand to these guests. And because of its store-within-a-store format, the company can bring more fresh types of snacking into c-store environments, Schuler pointed out. For example, Wetzel's Dog Bites fit in cup holders, making them ideal for consumers on the go.
"We know that a mall is not the only place people want fresh, hot pretzels, so enabling other options spearheaded immense growth within the brand and expanded our reach in serving more snackers. We want to make sure the product is available no matter the location, which was a significant driving force in our c-store presence," she explained. "Now, c-store visitors can experience a brand and product that is hot and fresh, instead of prepackaged. We also have developed new baking strategies within c-stores, which reduces labor costs and delivers more operational innovation."
Wetzel's network currently includes seven c-store locations, with several more in the pipeline. One of the company's c-store partners is Houston-based Phillips 66. The partnership gives franchising opportunities to operators of Phillips 66, Conoco and 76 branded c-stores.
Expanded Innovation
This year, Wetzel's will open its milestone 400th location, and franchise unit growth is anticipated to be more than a 50 percent increase over 2022, according to the company.