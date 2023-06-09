Wetzel’s Pretzels Aims to Bring Fresh Snacking Innovation to C-stores

PASADENA, Calif. — Since its founding in 1994, Wetzel's Pretzels has been known for its soft, salty pretzels and fun menu innovation featured beneath an unmistakably recognizable banner found in malls from coast to coast.

Now, after experiencing an explosive 35 percent same-store sales growth over a three-year period ending in 2022, the snacking innovator has baked the perfect recipe for 2023: adopting snacking strategies that are ahead of industry trends by expanding into new venues and formats, such as the company's presence in convenience stores.

"Our pipeline is the strongest it has ever been. We have doubled development since malls were our core format and are adding more units in flexible settings," former Wetzel's CEO Jennifer Schuler told Convenience Store News. Schuler stepped down from her position earlier this spring. "We saw a need to service snacking beyond malls, so by going down the path of format innovation, we can give our delicious pretzels to more consumers wherever they are. As we see more success in these flexible formats, we are constantly thinking of new ways to 'bring pretzels to the people' in both traditional and nontraditional settings."