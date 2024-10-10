 Skip to main content

What's In Store: 7-Eleven Inc., Kent Kwik & Love's Travel Stops

Onvo, Pilot, Royal Farms and Stewart's Shops also welcomed customers at new locations.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

[Read more: What's In Store: 7-Eleven Inc., Love's Travel Stops & Oneida One Stop]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
A 7-Eleven convenience store with a Laredo Taco Co.

7-Eleven Inc.

7-Eleven Inc. opened nine new stores and remodeled locations in August in six states. Those locations included:

  • A new 4,088-square-foot store on March Air Reserve Base in California with six multipump gasoline dispensers and two commercial fueling diesel lanes on a 7-Eleven-branded forecourt.
  • A new 3,000-square-foot store in Placerville, Calif., with six multipump gasoline dispensers, including auto diesel, on a 7-Eleven-branded forecourt.
  • A new 4,650-square-foot store with a Laredo Taco Co. restaurant in Keenesburg, Colo., which includes six multipump gasoline dispensers and three commercial fueling diesel lanes on a Conoco-branded forecourt.
  • A rebranded 3,521-square-foot, 7-Eleven store in Torrington, Conn., with four multipump gasoline dispensers, including auto diesel, on a Sunoco-branded forecourt.
  • A new 4,650-square-foot store in Raleigh, N.C, with eight multipump gasoline dispensers, including auto diesel, on a 7-Eleven-branded forecourt.
  • A new 5,398-square-foot store with a Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits restaurant in Hermitage, Tenn., which includes five multipump gasoline dispensers, including auto diesel, on a 7-Eleven-branded forecourt.
  • A new 4,650-square-foot store in Woodway, Texas, with six multipump gasoline dispensers and two commercial fueling diesel lanes on a 7-Eleven-branded forecourt.
  • A new 4,650-square-foot store with a Laredo Taco restaurant in La Porte, Texas, which includes eight multipump gasoline dispensers, including auto diesel, on a 7-Eleven-branded forecourt.
  • A remodeled Stripes store with a Laredo Taco Co. restaurant in McAllen, Texas, which includes six multipump gasoline dispensers, including auto diesel, on an Exxon-branded forecourt.
Kent Kwik interior in Odessa, Texas
Kent Kwik in Odessa, Texas

The Kent Cos.

The Kent Cos. opened its newest Kent Kwik convenience store and Kent Car Wash in Odessa, Texas. Located at 3700 East Yukon Road, it sits across from Ratliff Stadium, a high school football stadium which was used as a film location for game scenes in 2004's "Friday Night Lights."

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the store includes a full-service deli with a variety of made-to-order options, such as breakfast burritos, burgers and fresh-made pizzas, as well as private label snacks

Other amenities include a beer and ice cave, drive-thru service, a fuel forecourt with diesel exhaust fluid for commercial truck drivers, and a three-bay car wash. The car wash also operates 24 hours a day, with pre-wash scrubs and a post-wash complimentary dry available during manned hours. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Love's Travel Stop in Bakersfield, California
Love's in Bakersfield, Calif.

Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops joined the Bakersfield, Calif., community with the opening of its location off Highway 99 and Taft Highway. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, this is the 16th Love's location to hit the Golden State. 

Food options on site include an Arby's, Love's-branded snacks and a Love's Fresh Kitchen, which prepares fresh salads and wraps.  

The location has one of the company's largest footprints, adding 113 truck parking spaces for professional drivers and a dog park for customers traveling with four-legged friends. Customers can also find a Speedco shop, eight RV parking spaces with hookups and dump services, private showers, laundry facilities and CAT scales. 

In honor of the grand opening, Love's split a $5,000 donation between Ridgeview High School and Golden Valley High School. 

Onvo in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania
Onvo in East Stroudsburg, Pa.

Onvo

Onvo is now serving the community of East Stroudsburg, Pa., with the company's first Onvo-branded gas location. The location marks Onvo's inaugural foray into serving passenger vehicles with an Onvo fueling experience that is catered specifically to gas customers.

Located on Route 209 in East Stroudsburg at 4998 Milford Road, the store accepts Onvo Rewards, so customers can receive discounts on their fuel and earn "hoots" on their purchases in store.

"This marks an exciting new chapter for Onvo," the company stated. "It allows us to bring the quality and service customers associate with Onvo out to the gas pumps."

Pilot

Pilot opened a new travel center in Ellabell, Ga., located at 130 Interstate Exchange Way.

The location provides drivers with amenities for fuel, food or a comfortable place to rest, including: 

  • 72 truck parking spaces
  • 62 car parking spaces
  • Eight diesel lanes
  • Showers, restrooms and public laundry facilities
  • Three self check-out stations
  • A variety of hot and cold deli items 

The Ellabell location is currently hiring approximately 10 to 15 team members for a variety of roles, including travel center leadership and various hourly positions. Staff can expect access to competitive benefits and company development programs.

Royal Farms

On Sept. 3, Royal Farms came to Carrollton, Va., with the opening of a store at 14290 Lori Ann Way, just six minutes away from Nike Park, Isle of Wight Parks and Recreation. The new site features a gas station with 12 fueling positions and operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

"Opening in Carrollton, Virginia is an exciting milestone for us," said Elaina Leatherbury, district leader at Royal Farms. "We are dedicated to bringing our world-famous fresh food and unparalleled convenience to the wonderful people of Carrollton. We can't wait to become a part of this vibrant community and serve our new neighbors."

As part of its arrival, Royal Farms hosted a ticketed soft opening event where customers could check out the new store and be served one free meal from the soft opening menu. 

Stewart's Shop in Glenmont, New York
Stewart's in Glenmont, N.Y.

Stewart's Shops

Stewart's Shops opened a newly rebuilt store in Glenmont, N.Y., on July 26. 

One of six locations in the town of Bethlehem and one of 39 in Albany County, the build replaces the company's smaller brick shop at the same location just off I-87. The construction opened up the square footage, allowing Stewart's to add a food bar, beer cave and another restroom in addition to its previous amenities, such as a self-serve coffee bar, and two open cases stocked with a larger variety of cold food to go.

The site also includes outdoor seating with nine picnic tables and a bike rack.

The grand opening celebration included all-day specials, local dignitaries and mascot Flavor the Cow, as well as a donation of $1,500 to the Bethlehem YMCA to support its Running Start Program. 

The Glenmont shop is part of Stewart's $50 million capital investment plan for 2024, which includes shop construction, renovations and the expansion of its plant's commercial kitchen located in Saratoga County.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds