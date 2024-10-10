What's In Store: 7-Eleven Inc., Kent Kwik & Love's Travel Stops

Onvo

Onvo is now serving the community of East Stroudsburg, Pa., with the company's first Onvo-branded gas location. The location marks Onvo's inaugural foray into serving passenger vehicles with an Onvo fueling experience that is catered specifically to gas customers.

Located on Route 209 in East Stroudsburg at 4998 Milford Road, the store accepts Onvo Rewards, so customers can receive discounts on their fuel and earn "hoots" on their purchases in store.

"This marks an exciting new chapter for Onvo," the company stated. "It allows us to bring the quality and service customers associate with Onvo out to the gas pumps."

Pilot

Pilot opened a new travel center in Ellabell, Ga., located at 130 Interstate Exchange Way.

The location provides drivers with amenities for fuel, food or a comfortable place to rest, including:

72 truck parking spaces

62 car parking spaces

Eight diesel lanes

Showers, restrooms and public laundry facilities

Three self check-out stations

A variety of hot and cold deli items

The Ellabell location is currently hiring approximately 10 to 15 team members for a variety of roles, including travel center leadership and various hourly positions. Staff can expect access to competitive benefits and company development programs.

Royal Farms

On Sept. 3, Royal Farms came to Carrollton, Va., with the opening of a store at 14290 Lori Ann Way, just six minutes away from Nike Park, Isle of Wight Parks and Recreation. The new site features a gas station with 12 fueling positions and operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

"Opening in Carrollton, Virginia is an exciting milestone for us," said Elaina Leatherbury, district leader at Royal Farms. "We are dedicated to bringing our world-famous fresh food and unparalleled convenience to the wonderful people of Carrollton. We can't wait to become a part of this vibrant community and serve our new neighbors."

As part of its arrival, Royal Farms hosted a ticketed soft opening event where customers could check out the new store and be served one free meal from the soft opening menu.