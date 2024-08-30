 Skip to main content

What's In Store: 7-Eleven Inc., Love's Travel Stops & Oneida One Stop

Royal Farms, Spinx, Stewart's Shops and TravelCenters of America also welcomed customers at new locations.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

7-Eleven storefront

7-Eleven Inc.

In July, 7-Eleven Inc. opened new c-stores in the following locations:

  • A rebranded 1,400-square-foot store in Pittsburg, Calif., which includes a car wash and six multipump gasoline dispensers on a Shell-branded forecourt.
  • A rebranded 3,000-square-foot store in East Hartford, Conn., which includes five multipump gasoline dispensers, including auto diesel, on a Sunoco-branded forecourt.
  • A new 4,500-square-foot store in Stuart, Fla., which includes eight multipump gasoline dispensers, including auto diesel, on a 7-Eleven-branded forecourt.
  • A new 4,650-square-foot store in Clayton, N.C., which includes eight multipump gasoline dispensers, including auto diesel, on a 7-Eleven-branded forecourt.
  • A new 5,000-square-foot store in Mechanicsburg, Pa., which includes a Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits restaurant and eight multipump gasoline dispensers, including auto diesel, on a 7-Eleven-branded forecourt.
  • A new 5,000-square-foot store in Fort Worth, Texas, which includes six multipump gasoline dispensers, including auto diesel, on a 7-Eleven-branded forecourt.
Loves Travel Stop in Delphos, Ohio
Love's in Delphos, Ohio

Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops opened two new locations and two remodeled locations in June and July.

The two new locations include a travel stop at U.S. 30 and Lincoln Highway in Delphos, Ohio, and one off Interstate 75 in Valdosta, Ga. Both stores are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with the Delphos site incorporating a Hardee's and 86 truck parking spots, alongside Love's usual amenities. The Valdosta location includes a Bojangles, a Godfather's Pizza, a Love's Fresh Kitchen, showers, a laundry facility, 111 truck parking spaces, CAT scales and RV hookups.

In honor of the grand openings, Love's donated $5,000 split between the Delphos Fire Department and the Delphos Public Library, as well $5,000 to the Miracle League of Valdosta.

Love's Travel Stop in Las Cruces, New Mexico
Love's in Las Cruces, N.M.

The renovated sites are located off Interstate 44 in Rolla, Mo., and in Las Cruces, N.M. Both were upgraded as part of the retailer's Strategic Remodel Initiative, a five-year, $1 billion plan to upgrade more than 200 locations throughout Love's travel center network.

Both sites are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with the Las Cruces location offering all of Love's usual amenities, as well as a Subway, a Wendy's, 84 truck parking spaces and six RV hookups (which will open at a later date). 

As part of the latter's grand reopening, Love's donated $5,000 to Organ Mountain High School. 

Oneida One Stop logo

Oneida One Stop

The Oneida Nation broke ground on a $3 million Oneida One Stop gas station and convenience store in Oneida, Wis., according to NBC 26 Northeast Wisconsin.

The store will replace the existing Oneida One Stop at the same intersection of County Highway E and County Highway EE, with construction taking approximately one year.

Phil Wisneski, Oneida Retail assistant general manager, told NBC 26 the current building is from the 1980's and needs to be updated with larger square footage.

"The tobacco, convenience store [and] retail area was here prior to gaming," Wisneski added. "You know, this was the Oneidas' first venture into business. So, you know we started out with roadside trailers."

Royal Farms

Royal Farms introduced its newest location to the Greenbelt, Md., community on Aug. 19.

Located at 6600 Capitol Drive, the store features a gas station with 16 fueling positions. It is open 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. 

"We are thrilled to open our doors in Greenbelt, Maryland," said Octavia Jackson, district leader of Royal Farms. "Our dedication to providing fresh, high-quality food and exceptional convenience has earned us the loyalty of our customers, and we are excited to become an integral part of the Greenbelt community."

Royal Farms hosted a ticketed soft opening event where customers could check out the new store and be served one free meal from the soft opening menu. The company also encouraged local customers to join its annual charity event, Chickenpalooza, for an opportunity to give back to the community and a chance to win chicken for a year. During the fundraiser, Royal Farms donates 10 cents for every three-piece meal sold, with customers able to vote for the charity they would like to receive the biggest portion of the donation. 

Spinx store in Greenwood South Carolina
Spinx in Greenwood, S.C.

The Spinx Co.

The Spinx Co. officially opened its newest store in Greenwood, S.C., on July 25. Situated at 1943 Montague Ave. Extension, the full-service storefront will provide the Greenwood community with fuel and convenient amenities.

The site also includes a Ride 'N Shine car wash tunnel, which provided free car washes through July 31 and will continue to offer car wash club memberships for $1 through Sept. 30.  

"We are excited to expand further into the Greenwood market with this new full-service store," said Steve Spinks, Sphinx CEO and president. "We look forward to making lives easier while offering our Greenwood area customers top-notch service, quality products and a convenient shopping experience."

The retailer's fan favorite fried chicken will be available at the c-store, alongside a full menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Customers can also enjoy fountain drinks and chewy ice, in addition to bean-to-cup fresh coffee. 

Stewart's Shop in Lloyd, New York
Stewart's Shop in Lloyd, N.Y.

Stewart's Shops

Stewart's Shops opened its newest convenience store in Lloyd, N.Y., making a $3 million investment in Ulster County. The store is situated to serve hikers, bikers, boaters and other outdoorsmen looking to take advantage of the picturesque scenery in Hudson Valley. It is the retailer's 13th location in the county.

The store offers hot and cold foodservice offerings, including pizza, Refreshers, snacks, sandwiches and ice cream. The large open food case also provides food-to-go options.

Outside, the location boasts picnic tables and bike racks. Pumps with regular, premium, nonethanol gas or diesel options are available on the forecourt.

The new location is part of Stewart's $50 million capital investment plan for 2024, which includes new construction, renovations and the expansion of its plant's commercial kitchen in Saratoga County, N.Y.

TravelCenters of America in Cowpens South Carolina
TA in Cowpens, S.C.

TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America (TA), part of the bp portfolio, added four new sites to its 300-plus network: two travel centers under the TA banner, a TA Express and a Petro Travel Center.

The sites are located at:

  • TA Cowpens at 175 Truck Stop Road in Cowpens, S.C.
  • TA Coburg at 32910 E. Pearl Street in Coburg, Ore.
  • TA Express at 1550 Railroad Pass in Casino Road in Nevada
  • Petro Travel Center at 1700 Railroad Pass, Casino Road in Nevada

All locations include a store with hot and cold beverages, snacks and merchandise; gas and diesel fueling positions; car and truck parking spaces; private showers; and laundry facilities.

The TA Cowpens site includes a Sbarro, along with a driver's lounge, game room and truck service, while the TA Coburg location includes the Coburg Crossing Café with Iron Skillet menu, truck service, truck wash and a driver's lounge. 

The TA Express includes a Capriati's and CAT scale, while the Petro Travel Center has a Sonic and Dunkin' Donuts attached, along with a truck wash. 

