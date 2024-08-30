What's In Store: 7-Eleven Inc., Love's Travel Stops & Oneida One Stop

Oneida One Stop

The Oneida Nation broke ground on a $3 million Oneida One Stop gas station and convenience store in Oneida, Wis., according to NBC 26 Northeast Wisconsin.

The store will replace the existing Oneida One Stop at the same intersection of County Highway E and County Highway EE, with construction taking approximately one year.

Phil Wisneski, Oneida Retail assistant general manager, told NBC 26 the current building is from the 1980's and needs to be updated with larger square footage.

"The tobacco, convenience store [and] retail area was here prior to gaming," Wisneski added. "You know, this was the Oneidas' first venture into business. So, you know we started out with roadside trailers."

Royal Farms

Royal Farms introduced its newest location to the Greenbelt, Md., community on Aug. 19.

Located at 6600 Capitol Drive, the store features a gas station with 16 fueling positions. It is open 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.

"We are thrilled to open our doors in Greenbelt, Maryland," said Octavia Jackson, district leader of Royal Farms. "Our dedication to providing fresh, high-quality food and exceptional convenience has earned us the loyalty of our customers, and we are excited to become an integral part of the Greenbelt community."

Royal Farms hosted a ticketed soft opening event where customers could check out the new store and be served one free meal from the soft opening menu. The company also encouraged local customers to join its annual charity event, Chickenpalooza, for an opportunity to give back to the community and a chance to win chicken for a year. During the fundraiser, Royal Farms donates 10 cents for every three-piece meal sold, with customers able to vote for the charity they would like to receive the biggest portion of the donation.