Kent Kwik to Grow Private Label Snack Lineup
The new offerings include a variety of trail mixes and flavored nuts.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Additionally, the new nuts mixes include:
- Hot & Spicy Cashews: Each cashew is generously coated with a bold and spicy seasoning for a kick of flavor.
- Kettle Sweet Pecans: Kettle-cooked pecans coated in a sweet glaze provides a blend of rich, buttery flavor and satisfying crunch.
- Butter Toffee Peanuts: Peanuts are covered in a buttery toffee glaze that creates a balance of sweetness and texture, making them a snack that's hard to put down, the company stated.
In addition to growing its in-store offerings, Kent Kwik continues to expand its operating footprint into new territories. At the beginning of the year, parent company Kent Cos. acquired Birmingham, Ala.-based DC Oil Co., opening up an eighth state for the company's operations, while in May the company picked up eight Jack's Convenience Stores, reinforcing its existing presence in the West Texas market.
Founded in West Texas by the late Buck Kent in 1957, the Kent family of companies include Kent Kwik convenience stores, Mr. Payroll Check Cashing, Rustic Café, Huddle House, Baskin Robbins, Kent Car Wash, Kent Lubrication Centers and Kent Tire Co., among others.