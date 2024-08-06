 Skip to main content

Kent Kwik to Grow Private Label Snack Lineup

The new offerings include a variety of trail mixes and flavored nuts.
MIDLAND, Texas — Kent Kwik convenience stores is expanding its line of private label offerings, this time with the introduction of several new snack options that include a variety of trail mixes and nut assortments.

The new trail mix line-up consists of:

  • Cran-Slam Trail: The mix is packed with cranberries, peanuts, almonds, raisins, pineapple, papaya, banana chips and pepita, creating a sweet and tart flavor profile.
  • Sweet Energy Trail: Aimed at consumers with more of a sweet tooth, the mix is filled with butter toffee mixed nuts, chocolate buttons, raisins and almonds with the aim of providing an energy boost to the middle of the day.
  • Fruity Trail: Mixing chocolate buttons, Peanut M&M'S, raisins, banana chips, pineapple, papaya tidbits, peanuts, almonds and coconuts, this mix aims to create a summer flavor profile all year around. 
Additionally, the new nuts mixes include:

  • Hot & Spicy Cashews: Each cashew is generously coated with a bold and spicy seasoning for a kick of flavor. 
  • Kettle Sweet Pecans: Kettle-cooked pecans coated in a sweet glaze provides a blend of rich, buttery flavor and satisfying crunch. 
  • Butter Toffee Peanuts: Peanuts are covered in a buttery toffee glaze that creates a balance of sweetness and texture, making them a snack that's hard to put down, the company stated.

In addition to growing its in-store offerings, Kent Kwik continues to expand its operating footprint into new territories. At the beginning of the year, parent company Kent Cos. acquired Birmingham, Ala.-based DC Oil Co., opening up an eighth state for the company's operations, while in May the company picked up eight Jack's Convenience Stores, reinforcing its existing presence in the West Texas market.

Founded in West Texas by the late Buck Kent in 1957, the Kent family of companies include Kent Kwik convenience stores, Mr. Payroll Check Cashing, Rustic Café, Huddle House, Baskin Robbins, Kent Car Wash, Kent Lubrication Centers and Kent Tire Co., among others.

