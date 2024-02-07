Stewart's Shops Brings Southern Flavor to Menu

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops cooked up a new featured addition to its foodservice menu.

The Spicy Chicken Wafflewich offers a combination of savory and sweet flavors with a bonus kick of spice. Priced at $4.99 each, the Spicy Chicken Wafflewich is designed to be a budget-friendly option for all, whether customers are powering through a long shift or wrapping up a day of classes, according to the company.

[Read more: Stewart's Shops Marks First Anniversary of Online Store]

The iconic pairing of chicken and waffles originated as a Southern food staple and is now available as a hot grab-and-go sandwich at Stewart's Shops locations. The Spicy Chicken Wafflewich also features a standout, classic red-and-white basket logo for a taste of Southern comfort to take home.

The sandwich is the latest spicy chicken offering to launch in the c-store channel. Other recent limited-time options include QuickChek's Spicy Chicken Tender subs, Spicy Chicken Club, Spicy Chicken Florentine and Spicy Southern Chicken; and Rutter's Kickin' Chicken and Waffles sandwich.

For those who want to add some dessert to their Spicy Chicken Wafflewich lunch, Stewart's Shops launched the Fritter Friday special for the month of February. Customers can enjoy the fruity, glazed pastries for $1.99 each on Fridays, pairing them with a coffee, tea or Refresher beverage. The fritters are the perfect combo with a cup of hot coffee, cold brew, iced coffee or Stewart's Best Milk in New York State, a designation earned at the New York State Fair, the company said.

New York-based Stewart's Shops operates more than 345 c-stores across 31 counties across upstate New York and southern Vermont. The company was recently named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024, presented by Newsweek.