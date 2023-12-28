What's In Store: Energy North Inc., H-E-B & Parker's Kitchen

Parker's Kitchen
On Nov. 27, Parker's Kitchen hosted a ribbon cutting for its new location at 230 Church St. in Georgetown, S.C. It is the second Parker's store in Georgetown.
Positioned on Highway 17 near the Great Pee Dee River Bridge and open 24 hours a day, the store offers Parker's Southern-style, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a wide range of convenience items.
"We're thrilled to bring a second elevated convenience store experience to Georgetown County," said Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker. "[We] look forward to deepening our connection with the local community through our Fueling the Community charitable giving program."
The site features Parker's now standard Lowcountry-inspired design and a retail footprint that includes indoor dining and a hot bar, as well as popular grab-and-go options. The Georgetown store also offers six fueling positions with unleaded, premium unleaded, ethanol-free marine and high-flow diesel as well as three high-flow diesel fueling positions for trucks.
Royal Farms
Royal Farms will be ringing in the New Year with the opening of a new location in Norfolk, Va., on Jan. 15, 2024.
The new store and gas station will be located at 6103 Military Highway, just seven minutes away from Norfolk International Airport and eight minutes away from Norfolk Botanical Garden. The location will feature a carwash, gas station with 16 standard flow fueling positions (including an ethanol free pump), and operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
"Royal Farms is excited to join the artistic city of Norfolk and add our World-Famous chicken statue to the collection of mermaid statues located around the community. We encourage customers to swing by and pose for a picture and enjoy some World-Famous chicken," said Elaina Leatherbury, Royal Farms district leader.
Royal Farms plans to host a ticketed soft opening event where customers can check out the new store and be served one free meal from the soft opening menu. The free tickets are available on Eventbrite.
As part of the opening celebration, the company will also be making a monetary donation to Norfolk State University.