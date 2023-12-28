What's In Store: Energy North Inc., H-E-B & Parker's Kitchen

Energy North Inc.

Family-owned Energy North reopened a gas station and convenience store location at 71 Essex Street in Gloucester, Mass., under the Haffner's brand name. The company worked in tandem with the City of Gloucester over the past several years to redevelop the property.

The rehabbed site now features a Sal's Pizza, a Crack'd Coffee Bar, a state-of-the-art beer cave, self-checkout stations and three grades of Mobil brand fuel, including diesel.

"This reopening aligns with our strategic vision for growth and community connection," said Brian Koenig, chief retail officer at Haffner's. "We believe that the Gloucester community will once again appreciate the unique blend of convenience and history that Haffner's brings to the table."

Although the shop's doors are open as of Dec. 19, a formal celebration is planned for the spring of 2024.

H-E-B

H-E-B opened its latest Fresh Bites location in Hutto, Texas, at 5008 Gattis School Road.

According to an Instagram post made by the company, the newest location in central Texas includes a True Texas Tacos restaurant, along with other c-store staples such as fresh produce, chef-inspired prepared meals, and convenient snack options.

H-E-B partnered with the Hutto Chamber of Commerce to create the new store, according to a Community Impact report via a story from MRT.