What's In Store: Love's Travel Stops, Parker's Kitchen & QuickCheck

QuickChek

Murphy USA subsidiary QuickChek opened a new, 5,670-square-foot store at 475 Terrill Road in Scotch Plains, N.J.

Amenities in the new store include an open floor plan with spacious stand-alone food displays and consumer-friendly, wide aisles; no-fee ATMs; 12 fueling positions; indoor seating for 10 people and outdoor seating for eight; and 56 parking spaces, plus three spaces for oversized vehicles.

"We want to be a special part of our customers' day and we are thrilled to continue to expand the QuickChek brand into Scotch Plains," said QuickChek Divisional Vice President Don Leech. "We look forward to serving the area with the best-in-class foodservice, quality brand offerings and total customer dedication from our friendly team members that we are known for."

As part of the grand opening, QuickChek gave away one free cup of self-serve, hot or iced coffee, per customer, per day, to QuickChek Rewards members between Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.

Royal Farms

Royal Farms is opening three new locations in November and December, including one Georgetwon, Del., and two Abington and Suffolk, Va.

The Georgetown store will be located at 21092 Arrow Safety Road, while the Abington and Suffolk locations will be situated at 25016 Lee Highway and 1200 Portsmouth Ave., respectively. All three stores are mere minutes from their respective cities' downtown areas and will operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. All three will also have attached fuel pumps, with 16 pumps a piece in Georgetown and Abington, and 12 pumps in Suffolk.

The Abington location additionally will feature an ethanol-free fuel pump and a car wash.

In honor of the openings, Royal Farms plans to make monetary donations to local charities: the Wings and Wheels event in Georgetown; the Barter Theatre Foundation in Abington; and the Suffolk Foundation in Suffolk.

All three stores will host ticketed soft openings where customers can check out the sites and be served one free meal from the opening menu. The free tickets are available on Eventbrite for Georgetown, Abington and Suffolk.