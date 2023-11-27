Stewart's Shops Marks First Anniversary of Online Store

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Stewart's Shops celebrated the one year anniversary of the opening of its online merchandise store with a slew of Cyber Monday deals.

In honor of the occasion, the company introduced limited-edition flannel pants, kids' "Official Stewart's Ice-Cream Taster" T-shirts, ice cream-themed socks and a bobblehead of mascot Flavor the Cow. Stewart's also introduced a new coffee subscription program starting on the same day.

Stewart's Online Shop debuted last November, opening up the availability of its branded products to customers hundreds of miles away. According to the company, more than 10,000 orders have been placed at the shop so far from customers in all 50 states.

Coffee offerings have proven to be some of the most popular online products, with the S-cup House Blend and 12-ounce Bagged House blend at the top of the sales charts. Other popular items have included hooded sweatshirts and bejeweled drink tumblers. The shop currently offers free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Stewart's Shops isn't the only chain to offer customers the chance to find its items online. 7-Eleven Inc. expanded to the web in 2022, with the launch of 7Collection, a specially curated online merchandise shop that features exclusive apparel and accessories inspired by 7-Eleven and its fan-favorite products like Big Gulp and Slurpee drinks. Over the last two years, the online shop has introduced a number of themed collections, as well as launched a merchandising partnership with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Smaller regional chains have also experimented with e-store merchandise. Missouri-based Munch-N-Pump not only operates 19 brick-and-mortar stores, but maintains an online shop for its branded items and gift cards.

New York-based Stewart's Shops operates more than 345 c-stores across 31 counties across upstate New York and southern Vermont.