What's in Store: Love's, MAPCO & Yesway

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry's landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Love's Travel Stops

In August, Love's Travel Stops began serving customers in Columbus, Minn. This is the company's fourth travel stop in the state and adds 75 jobs to Anoka County.

At more than 12,000 square feet, the new Love's features 72 car parking spaces,84 truck parking spaces, nine diesel bays and 10 showers. Additionally, the travel stop has laundry facilities, a Fresh Kitchen concept, Mobile to Go, Zone, a CAT scale and a dog park.

A Godfather's Pizza along with a Hardee’s restaurant is slated to open at a later date.