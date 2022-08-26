What's in Store: Love's, MAPCO & Yesway

Stewart's Shops
Stewart's Shops opened its newly remodeled convenience store in Claverack, N.Y., located off Interstate 66. The company acquired the location through its 2020 deal with Red-Kap and has operated as a small Stewart's Express.
The remodeled store offers a better flow in the parking lot and in the shop. It features a greater selection of produce, grocery items and easy food items such as freshly made pizza — pie and by the slice. There is also plenty of seating, extensive parking and fuel service with premium non-ethanol gas, according to the company.
Stewart's Shops also celebrated the opening of a raze-and-rebuild location in Oxford, N.Y. The company acquired the store from Blueox Corp. in 2021.
Yesway
Yesway opened its Allsup Store locations in Colorado City, Claude, and San Angelo, Texas, and Carlsbad, N.M.
All four sites feature 5,630 square feet of interior merchandising space, 24 fueling positions and are open 24 hours a day.
In addition to an expanded selection of snacks and grocery items, customers will find Allsup's world-famous burritos, and a full assortment of Yesway and Allsup's private label snacks. The location also features high-speed diesel fueling lanes.
"We have been renovating, rebuilding, and constructing our Allsup's and Yesway stores at a furious pace this year, and it is thanks to our talented team that we have been able to do so," said Tom Trkla, chairman and CEO of Yesway.