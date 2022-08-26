Advertisement
08/26/2022

What's in Store: Love's, MAPCO & Yesway

Stewart's Shops also expanded its networks this summer.
NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry's landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Love's Travel Stops

In August, Love's Travel Stops began serving customers in Columbus, Minn. This is the company's fourth travel stop in the state and adds 75 jobs to Anoka County.

At more than 12,000 square feet, the new Love's features 72 car parking spaces,84 truck parking spaces, nine diesel bays and 10 showers. Additionally, the travel stop has laundry facilities, a Fresh Kitchen concept, Mobile to Go, Zone, a CAT scale and a dog park.

A Godfather's Pizza along with a Hardee’s restaurant is slated to open at a later date. 

MAPCO Montgomery, Alb.

MAPCO

MAPCO celebrated the opening of its first Montgomery, Ala., convenience store. The 5,600 square-foot store is designed to offer a better break for guests, according to the retailer, and features an efficient layout and modern details. 

The new store boasts an open floor plan and a refreshed layout, including large windows and tall ceilings for an abundance of natural light, and expanded restrooms with clean, modern interiors.

The location also offers an expanded selection of snacks and refreshments, including Johnsonville hot dogs, a variety of hot foods, cold grab-and-go sandwiches and salads, fresh pastries, eight flavors of ICEE frozen carbonated beverages, Fresh Blends smoothies, and four bean-to-cup coffee brewers.  

As part of the grand opening, MAPCO debuted on-site a "Fueling Our Future" dedicated gas pump to benefit of Lee High School. The donation will help fund the Generals' athletic programs in support of local student athletes.

Stewart's Shops in Claverack, N.Y.

Stewart's Shops 

Stewart's Shops opened its newly remodeled convenience store in Claverack, N.Y., located off Interstate 66. The company acquired the location through its 2020 deal with Red-Kap and has operated as a small Stewart's Express.

The remodeled store offers a better flow in the parking lot and in the shop. It features a greater selection of produce, grocery items and easy food items such as freshly made pizza — pie and by the slice. There is also plenty of seating, extensive parking and fuel service with premium non-ethanol gas, according to the company.

Stewart's Shops also celebrated the opening of a raze-and-rebuild location in Oxford, N.Y. The company acquired the store from Blueox Corp. in 2021.

Yesway 

Yesway opened its Allsup Store locations in Colorado City, Claude, and San Angelo, Texas, and Carlsbad, N.M.

All four sites feature 5,630 square feet of interior merchandising space, 24 fueling positions and are open 24 hours a day.

In addition to an expanded selection of snacks and grocery items, customers will find Allsup's world-famous burritos, and a full assortment of Yesway and Allsup's private label snacks. The location also features high-speed diesel fueling lanes.

"We have been renovating, rebuilding, and constructing our Allsup's and Yesway stores at a furious pace this year, and it is thanks to our talented team that we have been able to do so," said Tom Trkla, chairman and CEO of Yesway.

 

