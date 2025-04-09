What's In Store: Love's Travel Stops, Parker's Kitchen & Pilot

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Love's Travel Stops

Love's expanded its portfolio with new locations in Louisiana and Ohio. Combined, the two travel stops add 184 truck parking spaces to the company's network.

The Love's Travel Stop in New Iberia, La., sits off Highway 90 between New Orleans and Lafayette. For the professional driver, the site offers 63 additional truck parking spaces, five showers and a CAT scale. For travelers with RVs, the site offers three RV hookups, Wi-Fi and a dump station.