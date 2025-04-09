What's In Store: Love's Travel Stops, Parker's Kitchen & Pilot

Richmond Hill's iconic Lettuce Label mural at Parker's Kitchen.
Also in Georgia, a new Parker's Kitchen opened its doors at the intersection of Ford Ave. and Highway 17 in Richmond, Ga. The third Parker's Kitchen in Richmond Hill features a new, hand-painted version of Richmond Hill's iconic Lettuce Label mural, which was recently repainted by the original artist, Chris Walker. Parker's Kitchen commissioned Walker to recreate the mural, which references Richmond Hill's agricultural past as well as Henry Ford's historic cultivation of iceberg lettuce.
The store is the 98th Parker's Kitchen retail location.
The new stores feature Southern-style, made-from-scratch Parker's Kitchen food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The entire Parker's Kitchen menu is handcrafted on-site from the freshest ingredients by local chefs. Beverages include bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet and unsweet tea, Fancy Lemonade, energy drinks, 28-degree beer and a wide range of fountain drinks with signature Parker's Kitchen Chewy Ice.
Pilot
Pilot has begun development of a new travel center at Empire Industrial Park in Eagle Pass, Texas. The development is made possible through a land purchase from Empire Industrial Park LLC, facilitated by commercial real estate firm Lee & Associates - Houston.
When completed this fall, the travel center will offer a variety of amenities, including:
- Fresh, hot food options and grab-and-go meals
- Pilot's "best coffee on the interstate"
- Showers
- Laundry facilities
- 24/7 safety and customer service
- Dedicated prime parking for professional drivers
- A Professional driver's lounge
- ATM services
Royal Farms
Royal Farms welcomed customers at a new convenience store in Lexington Park, Md., on March 10. The Lexington Park location features 16 fuel dispensers offering E-free fuel; 24/7 service; and fresh, made-to-order food including Royal Farms' signature World-Famous Chicken and sandwiches to a variety of breakfast options.
Sunshine Car Wash
Sunshine Car Wash held a grand opening for its latest site, located at 5202 East Fowler Ave. in Tampa, Fla., in March. The company plans to open another location also on Fowler Avenue this summer.
Sunshine Car Wash offers a drive-through experience using cutting-edge equipment and advanced car wash chemistry. To enhance customer satisfaction, both new locations provide complimentary amenities, including powerful vacuums, fresh towels and window cleaner. The car wash operator also offers mat cleaner and interior cleaning as well as air blowout services.